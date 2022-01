Hospitalizations of children under 5 have reached their highest levels since the COVID-19 pandemic began, AP reports. Why it matters: Children under 5 are the only age group ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, highlighting the need for those that are eligible to get vaccinated to protect young children, according to Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, per AP.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO