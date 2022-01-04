ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

North Carolina trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies at hospital

By Bethany Fowler
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNLiz_0dcGM2Ed00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper who was hit by his brother during a traffic stop Monday evening has died.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, a member of the State Highway Patrol was hit at 8:58 p.m. by a responding trooper during a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road.

Trooper James N. Horton was responding to assist with a traffic stop being conducted by Trooper John S. Horton when Trooper James Horton lost control of his vehicle upon approaching the traffic stop.

Trooper James Horton collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and subsequently struck Trooper John Horton and the detained driver who were standing along the roadside.

Trooper John Horton, a fifteen-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Trooper said the detained driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Trooper James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

The two involved troopers are brothers.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol.  “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

serenity 2581
5d ago

wow this is devastating that poor family I cannot even imagine how hus brother feels after having killed 2 people one being his own brother. prayers for all involved and for the community in which they serve.

Alicia Darlene
5d ago

sending love prayers and condolences to all of the families involved may God give them peace during this time and healing of their heart mind and soul in Jesus precious and holy name Amen.

l o v e is love and hope is hope
5d ago

So sad his brother was trying to assist him when he lost control of his car!! My heart thoughts and prayers for all families involved!!

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

