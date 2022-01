Barrel and Stave, Logan’s newest bar, is slated to open its doors in the New Year. “It’s going to be a great place for a relaxed, quiet atmosphere to have friends come sit back, have some drinks, listen to some music — we intend to have live music — and just really be a spot to escape for a minute, to feel like you’ve gone somewhere else,” said Kristin Smith, one of the owners of the bar.

LOGAN, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO