ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians talk Antonio Brown fallout

By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCv0W_0dcGLsZb00

Puzzled football fans are trying to understand why wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has a history of volatile behavior and has acknowledged his mental health issues , stripped off his pads and shirt and left the field during the Bucs win over the New York Jets Sunday.

The latest: Though Bucs coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown is "no longer a Buc," he has not been officially released yet, per ESPN .

  • Arians said Monday that he had not talked to Brown or his representatives, but did not regret signing the seven-time Pro Bowler.
  • "It was very hard," Arians said Monday . "I wish him well. If he needs help, I hope he gets some. It's very hard. Because I do care about him."

What they're saying: "I think everybody should hopefully do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it," Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said after the game . "We all love him. We care about him deeply."

Between the lines: The Bucs are certainly hinting at some sort of mental break — and others have suggested Brown could be dealing with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain condition.

  • Brown hasn't spoken publicly since he threw his shirt and gloves into the stands before making for the exit and motioning to fans as he galloped across the end zone.

Yes, but: Brown’s official Twitter account shared a link Monday to a rap by Brown called " Pit Not a Palace ."

Flashback: For some, the episode brought to mind Vontea Davis, the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Bills who walked to the locker room during a game in 2018 and then drove home, quitting football for good.

  • When Davis posted a powerful ESPN story about his decision to quit football to his private Instagram account, Brown's official account replied in the comments: "Love big bro."

The big picture: The Bucs (12-4) can still earn the No. 2 seed with a win Sunday at home against Carolina .

But, but, but: Injuries have left the Bucs with only one healthy running back on the roster, worrisome for a team missing many of the offensive weapons, including Brown, that led to last season's Super Bowl.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
NFL
New York Post

Gisele Bündchen had major Tom Brady decision to make when his first son was born

Tom Brady’s life forever changed in August 2007, when he and ex Bridget Moynahan welcomed their first child, son Jack. That same year, the then-Patriots quarterback was starting a new relationship with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. As Brady reflected in Tuesday’s installment of “Man in the Arena,” the couple learned a lot about one another — and what they wanted long-term — in a short period of time.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown blasts football offer he got after Buccaneers controversy

It certainly looks like Antonio Brown has no desire to play anywhere else but the NFL after his rather controversial exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his latest appearance on the Full Send Podcast–where he fired a mind-blowing rant about Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the rest of the Buccaneers–Brown also opened up about his future in football following his outburst during Week 17 against the New York Jets. To recall, Brown walked out of the Bucs after a heated moment with head coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Bucs#Espn#Pro Bowler#Twitter#Bills#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HipHopDX.com

De La Soul Legend Maseo Seeks Help For NFL Star Son's Suspected CTE - Gets Ignored By Michael Strahan

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, is the term used to describe brain degeneration likely caused by repeated head traumas. The topic has been widely discussed this week after Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown walked off the field in the middle of their Sunday (January 2) game against the New York Jets. In a clip, Brown takes off his gear, throws it into the stands, runs across the end zone and disappears into the tunnel. While Brown’s NFL contract was terminated, former New England Patriot Rodney Harrison suggested Brown is struggling with CTE.
NFL
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
546
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy