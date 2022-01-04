Juan Carlos Gaspar, Selma Gaspar and 12-year-old Carlos Gaspar died after a DUI crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified Juan Carlos Gaspar, Selma Gaspar and 12-year-old Carlos Gaspar as the victims who lost their lives after a DUI crash that also injured three others on New Year’s Day in Phoenix.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place near the South Mountain Loop 202 in Ahwatukee, close to 40th Street just before 9 p.m. The preliminary reports showed that a blue Ford Fusion driven by 23-year-old Ariyan Guy was speeding when it plowed into a Chevy Suburban carrying six people inside [...]

Read More >>

January 4, 2022

Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News.