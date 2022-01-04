ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Juan Carlos Gaspar, Selma Gaspar and 12-year-old Carlos Gaspar died after a DUI crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4Zgs_0dcGL5qb00
Juan Carlos Gaspar, Selma Gaspar and 12-year-old Carlos Gaspar died after a DUI crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified Juan Carlos Gaspar, Selma Gaspar and 12-year-old Carlos Gaspar as the victims who lost their lives after a DUI crash that also injured three others on New Year’s Day in Phoenix.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place near the South Mountain Loop 202 in Ahwatukee, close to 40th Street just before 9 p.m. The preliminary reports showed that a blue Ford Fusion driven by 23-year-old Ariyan Guy was speeding when it plowed into a Chevy Suburban carrying six people inside [...]

Read More >>

January 4, 2022

Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Nationwide Report

Woman in critical condition following a hit-and-run accident near Pecos, Cheyenne (North Las Vegas, NV)

A woman received critical injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run motorist in the north valley. As per the initial information, North Las Vegas and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police actively responded to the area at N. Pecos Road and Irwin Avenue near Cheyenne Avenue on reports of a hit-and-run accident. On arrival, responding officers found the female pedestrian breathing.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Az Rrb#Ford Fusion#Chevy#Arizona Accident News
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fremont (Fremont, CA)

Man dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fremont (Fremont, CA)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life following a two-vehicle crash Friday in Fremont. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about noon near Christy Street and Stewart Avenue, north of Auto Mall Parkway. The early reports showed that a gray Volkswagen Passat and a semi-trailer were involved in the collision [...]
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

74-year-old Jeffrey Lee Boutwell dead after a rollover crash in West Valley (Yakima, WA)

On Thursday morning, 74-year-old Jeffrey Lee Boutwell, from Yakima, lost his life while removing snow in the West Valley area. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of 12000 block of Orchard Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Jeffrey Lee Boutwell was using a four-wheeler to clear snow when it flipped and landed on top of him. The man died of his injuries as a result of the accident. No other details have been provided by the officials.
YAKIMA, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy