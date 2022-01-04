ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD: Driver facing DWI charge in double fatal west Charlotte crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Impairment is believed to be a factor in a crash that killed two people and injured two others Tuesday morning in west Charlotte, CMPD said in a news release.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers were called just after 5 a.m. to the scene along Freedom Drive near Alleghany Street.

Investigators said a 2004 Nissan Maxima was trying to make a left from Freedom Drive onto Pacific Street when it turned directly in front of an oncoming 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

The drivers of both vehicles were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

Two passengers in the Nissan, 25-year-old Onjenay Porter and 32-year-old David Coleman, died at the scene, police said. All three people in the Nissan were not wearing seat belts, investigators said.

The driver of the Nissan, Kenya Harris, was impaired, a DWI Task Force officer said. Detectives obtained two warrants against Harris for felony death by motor vehicle. Harris was also cited for driving while impaired, driving while license was revoked and failure to yield right of way.

Harris was still hospitalized Tuesday night at Atrium Health Main.

Impairment and speed do not appear to be contributing factors for the driver of the Hyundai, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gopd8_0dcGJ1Wx00
Freedom Drive fatal crash (WSOC)

Channel 9 crews on the scene saw two badly damaged vehicles and crime scene tape was roped around the area.

All lanes of Freedom Drive were closed for hours between Alleghany Street and Camp Greene Street.

The crash investigation is active and ongoing.

Charlotte, NC
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

