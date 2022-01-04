ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conventional type 1 dendritic cells protect against age-related adipose tissue dysfunction and obesity

By Elena HernÃ¡ndez-GarcÃa
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Conventional dendritic cells (cDCs) scan and integrate environmental cues in almost every tissue, including exogenous metabolic signals. While cDCs are critical in maintaining immune balance, their role in preserving energy homeostasis is unclear. Here, we showed that Batf3-deficient mice lacking conventional type 1 DCs...

Prevention of atherosclerosis from childhood

Cardiovascular diseases caused by atherosclerosis do not typically manifest before middle age; however, the disease process begins early in life. Preclinical atherosclerosis can be quantified with imaging methods in healthy populations long before clinical manifestations present. Cohort studies have shown that childhood exposure to risk factors, such as dyslipidaemia, elevated blood pressure and tobacco smoking, are associated with adult preclinical atherosclerotic phenotypes. Importantly, these long-term effects are substantially reduced if the individual becomes free from the risk factor by adulthood. As participants in the cohorts continue to age and clinical end points accrue, the strongest evidence linking exposure to risk factors in early life with cardiovascular outcomes has begun to emerge. Although science has deciphered the natural course of atherosclerosis, discovered its causal risk factors and developed effective means to intervene, we are still faced with an ongoing global pandemic of atherosclerotic diseases. In general, atherosclerosis goes undetected for too long, and preventive measures, if initiated at all, are inadequate and/or come too late. In this Review, we give an overview of the available literature suggesting the importance of initiating the prevention of atherosclerosis in early life and provide a summary of the major paediatric programmes for the prevention of atherosclerotic disease. We also highlight the limitations of current knowledge and indicate areas for future research.
Correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer and BRCA recurrent pathogenic variants in Japan

We previously reported that L63X and Q934X are BRCA1 common founder variants in Japan. So far, there have been no reports of a correlation between such BRCA common variants and the risk of BRCA-related cancers. In this analysis, we investigated the correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer (OC) and BRCA recurrent pathogenic variants. We examined the database of the Japanese organization of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer. The database contained 3517 probands who underwent BRCA genetic testing. Among them, 11.1% (392/3517) had germline BRCA1 pathogenic variant, and 8.3% (293/3517) had BRCA2 pathogenic variant. We calculated the OC prevalence, breast cancer (BC) prevalence, and the ratio of OC to BC within second-degree relatives. The ratio of OC to BC in Q934X family members was significantly higher than that in the overall BRCA1 family members (0.80 vs.0.52: p"‰="‰0.038), and the ratio in STOP799 was 0.42, which was relatively lower than the overall BRCA1 value. Both Q934X and STOP799 are located in the ovarian cancer cluster region (OCCR), however there seems to be a difference in the risk of OC. R2318X family members had a significant higher ratio of OC to BC at 0.32 than the overall BRCA2 value of 0.13 (p"‰="‰0.012). R2318X is known to be located in the OCCR. This is the first report to investigate the correlation between BRCA recurrent variants and the risk of OC in Japan. The family members of probands with Q934X or R2318X have a higher risk of OC than that with other BRCA variants.
Machine perfusion of the liver: applications in transplantation and beyond

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The shortage of donor livers considered suitable for transplantation has driven the development of novel methods for organ preservation and reconditioning. Machine perfusion techniques can improve the quality of marginal livers, extend the time for which they can be preserved and enable an objective assessment of their quality and viability. These benefits can help avoid the needless wastage of organs based on hypothetical concerns regarding quality. As machine perfusion techniques are gaining traction in clinical practice, attention has now shifted to their potential applications beyond transplantation. As well as providing an update on the current status of machine perfusion in clinical practice, this Perspective discusses how this technology is being used as a tool for therapeutic interventions including defatting of steatotic livers, immunomodulation and gene therapies.
New insights into the relevance of mobile DNA to cancer resistance in blind mole rats: new lessons for cancer therapy

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Although mammals differ substantially in their cancer incidence rates and in the importance of age as a cancer risk factor, there is a scaling of cancer incidence to the lifespan in most species. Animal evolution has selected strategies that maximize reproductive success, which include the development of efficient mechanisms to defer the initiation of cancer until postreproductive age [1]. Owing to this, cancers are very rare among wild animals (which do not typically live beyond their reproductive ages). However, longer-lived animals do not have proportionally more cancer, thus suggesting that these species have evolved additional tumor suppressor mechanisms.
The simplest explanation does not have to be preferred: co-occurrence of pathogenic variants in cancer-predisposing genes

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Occam's razor or the principle of parsimony states that in front of a problem, the simplest explanation is to be preferred. This law is attributed to English Franciscan friar William of Ockham, a philosopher and theologian of the 13th century, and it is used for instance in the scientific method or when facing a clinical diagnosis.
Neurogenetic disorders across the lifespan: from aberrant development to degeneration

Intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are common, and genetic testing is increasingly performed in individuals with these diagnoses to inform prognosis, refine management and provide information about recurrence risk in the family. For neurogenetic conditions associated with intellectual disability and ASD, data on natural history in adults are scarce; however, as older adults with these disorders are identified, it is becoming clear that some conditions are associated with both neurodevelopmental problems and neurodegeneration. Moreover, emerging evidence indicates that some neurogenetic conditions associated primarily with neurodegeneration also affect neurodevelopment. In this Perspective, we discuss examples of diseases that have developmental and degenerative overlap. We propose that neurogenetic disorders should be studied continually across the lifespan to understand the roles of the affected genes in brain development and maintenance, and to inform strategies for treatment.
Polysomnography in pre-operative screening for obstructive sleep apnea in patients undergoing bariatric surgery: a retrospective cohort study

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. To assess the impact of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) screening with polysomnography on preventing cardiovascular and pulmonary complications in the postoperative period of bariatric surgery. Subjects/Methods. This was a single-center retrospective cohort study, including 522 adults who underwent bariatric surgery between August 2010...
Genetic counselling and testing for neurodegenerative disorders using a proposed standard of practice for ALS/MND: diagnostic testing comes first

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) in some countries) is a neurodegenerative disorder with an incidence of ~2.31 per 100,000 in Europe [1]. About 20% of cases are caused by a pathogenic variant in one of several causative genes [2], and family history cannot be relied upon to confirm the presence of all pathogenic variants [1, 3]. This finding, along with the emergence of genotype-driven antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies, is driving increased interest in diagnostic genetic testing for ALS/MND and associated frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Consequently, access to genetic counselling and testing is now considered a fundamental right of all people diagnosed with ALS/MND [4]. While the initial diagnostic testing may be facilitated by specialists involved in the diagnosis and care of people with neurodegenerative disorders, such as neurologists [5], ensuring adequate exploration of the implications for other members of the family is also important. Genetic counsellors (where available) are well placed to discuss and explore the familial implications of testing as part of the multi-disciplinary team [6, 7]. As genetics and genomics is increasingly implemented into routine clinical care [8], a standard of practice for genetic counselling and testing for ALS/MND/FTD offers a model that may also be relevant for genetic counselling and testing for other neurodegenerative disorders.
Radical pairs can explain magnetic field and lithium effects on the circadian clock

Drosophila's circadian clock can be perturbed by magnetic fields, as well as by lithium administration. Cryptochromes are critical for the circadian clock. Further, the radical pairs in cryptochrome also can explain magnetoreception in animals. Based on a simple radical pair mechanism model of the animal magnetic compass, we show that both magnetic fields and lithium can influence the spin dynamics of the naturally occurring radical pairs and hence modulate the circadian clock's rhythms. Using a simple chemical oscillator model for the circadian clock, we show that the spin dynamics influence a rate in the chemical oscillator model, which translates into a change in the circadian period. Our model can reproduce the results of two independent experiments, magnetic field and lithium effects on the circadian clock. Our model predicts that stronger magnetic fields would shorten the clock's period. We also predict that lithium influences the clock in an isotope-dependent manner. Furthermore, our model also predicts that magnetic fields and hyperfine interactions modulate oxidative stress. The findings of this work suggest that the quantum nature of radical pairs might play roles in the brain, as another piece of evidence in addition to recent results on xenon anesthesia and lithium effects on hyperactivity.
A speech planning network for interactive language use

During conversation, people take turns speaking by rapidly responding to their partners while simultaneously avoiding interruption1,2. Such interactions display a remarkable degree of coordination, as gaps between turns are typically about 200"‰milliseconds3-approximately the duration of an eyeblink4. These latencies are considerably shorter than those observed in simple word-production tasks, which indicates that speakers often plan their responses while listening to their partners2. Although a distributed network of brain regions has been implicated in speech planning5,6,7,8,9, the neural dynamics underlying the specific preparatory processes that enable rapid turn-taking are poorly understood. Here we use intracranial electrocorticography to precisely measure neural activity as participants perform interactive tasks, and we observe a functionally and anatomically distinct class of planning-related cortical dynamics. We localize these responses to a frontotemporal circuit centred on the language-critical caudal inferior frontal cortex10 (Broca's region) and the caudal middle frontal gyrus-a region not normally implicated in speech planning11,12,13. Using a series of motor tasks, we then show that this planning network is more active when preparing speech as opposed to non-linguistic actions. Finally, we delineate planning-related circuitry during natural conversation that is nearly identical to the network mapped with our interactive tasks, and we find this circuit to be most active before participant speech during unconstrained turn-taking. Therefore, we have identified a speech planning network that is central to natural language generation during social interaction.
Clinical trials: design, endpoints and interpretation of outcomes

The ability to properly analyze results of clinical trials, especially randomized controlled trials (RCT), is a needed skill for every physician. This is especially so for those involved in haematopoietic cell transplants. Although seemingly straightforward, correct interpretation of clinical trials data is in reality complex and not for the fainthearted. When a RCT reports intervention A is safer and more effective than intervention B do we simply accept the authours' conclusion or is more detective work needed. The answer: call in Inspector Clouseau! In this article Prof. Megan Othus and us discuss complexities in clinical trials interpretation including the challenge of false-positive error control, endpoints, power and sample size estimates (more often guesses), how to analyze competing events such as graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and relapse, what to do when a study has > 1 primary endpoint, analyses of multi-arm trials, how to interpret analyses other than the primary endpoint and what do data from non-inferiority trials tell us. Lastly, we consider, the evil which will not die (the statistical Rasputin): reporting survival outcomes by response. We hope this article will be of practical use to clinicians facing the challenge of correctly interpreting clinical trials data. The good news: only one relatively simple equation. And remember, we can be reached 24/7 on Twitter #BMTStats. Our operators are standing by.
Predictive role of optical coherence tomography angiography for exudation recurrence in patients with type 1 neovascular age-related macular degeneration treated with pro-re-nata protocol

We sought to identify the consecutive changes and predictive features for exudation recurrence in macular neovascularization (MNV) using optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) in type 1 neovascular age-related macular degeneration (NVAMD). Methods. A total of 291 OCTA images in consecutive visit of 45 patients newly diagnosed with type 1 NMV...
The expression and clinical significance of programmed cell death receptor 1 and its ligand in tumor tissues of patients with extranodal nasal NK/T cell lymphoma

Appropriate biomarkers may help distinguish the biological behavior of different types of lymphoma and their response to traditional chemotherapy. Extranodal natural killer/T-cell lymphoma (ENKTL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) belong to different subtypes of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the biological behavior and prognosis of them are very different, programmed cell death receptor 1 (PD-1) and its ligand (PD-L1) have been investigated in these two types of diseases. However, few studies addressed the difference of PD-1/PD-L1 levels between ENKTL and DLBCL, in order to find out the difference and related clinical application value, the clinical data and tumor tissue paraffin sections of 24 newly diagnosed ENKTL patients and 42 newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) were collected. PD-1/PD-L1 levels in tumor tissues were detected by immunohistochemical staining. The relationship between the PD-1/PD-L1 levels and clinical data of patients with ENKTL patients was analyzed. Both patient groups showed PD-1 level in tumor tissue of ENKTL patients was significantly lower than that of DLBCL patients (P"‰<"‰0.05), while the PD-L1 level in tumor tissues of ENKTL patients was not different from DLBCL (P"‰<"‰0.05). In addition, the ENKTL patients with B symptoms, elevated lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels and decreased hemoglobin (HGB) concentrations had lower level of PD-1 in tumor tissue. PD-L1 level in tumor tissues, the LDH level, Epstein-Barr genome (EBV-DNA) copy and Ki-67 index may affect the outcomes of ENKTL patients (P"‰<"‰0.05), but they were not independent factors. PD-L1 levels in tumor tissues has clinical significance in ENKTL patients, which suggested that the PD-1/PD-L1 signal pathway may be involved in the immune escape of ENKTL and play different roles in different lymphoma subtypes.
Congenital nephrotic syndrome

Congenital nephrotic syndrome (CNS), a challenging form of nephrotic syndrome, is characterized by massive proteinuria, hypoalbuminemia, and edema. Extensive leakage of plasma proteins is the main feature of CNS. Patients can be diagnosed in utero or during the first few weeks of life, usually before three months. The etiology of CNS can be related to either genetic or nongenetic etiologies. Pathogenic variants in NPHS1, NPHS2, LAMB2, WT1, and PLCE1 genes have been implicated in this disease. The clinical course is complicated by significant edema, infections, thrombosis, hypothyroidism, failure to thrive, and others. Obtaining vascular access, frequent intravenous albumin infusions, diuretic use, infection prevention, and nutritional support are the mainstay management during their first month of life. The best therapy for these patients is kidney transplantation. CNS diagnosis and treatment continue to be a challenge for clinicians. This review increases the awareness about the pathogenesis, diagnosis, and management of CNS patients.
Cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway ameliorates murine experimental Th2-type colitis by suppressing the migration of plasmacytoid dendritic cells

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. Several studies have demonstrated that Î±7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (Î±7nAChRs) exert anti-inflammatory effects on immune cells and nicotine suppress UC onset and relapse. Plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) reportedly accumulate in the colon of UC patients. Therefore, we investigated the pathophysiological roles of Î±7nAChRs on pDCs in the pathology of UC using oxazolone (OXZ)-induced Th2-type colitis with BALB/c mice. 2-deoxy-D-glucose, a central vagal stimulant suppressed OXZ colitis, and nicotine also ameliorated OXZ colitis with suppressing Th2 cytokines, which was reversed by Î±7nAChR antagonist methyllycaconitine. Additionally, Î±7nAChRs were expressed on pDCs, which were located very close to cholinergic nerve fibers in the colon of OXZ mice. Furthermore, nicotine suppressed CCL21-induced bone marrow-derived pDC migration due to Rac 1 inactivation, which was reversed by methyllycaconitine, a JAK2 inhibitor AG490 or caspase-3 inhibitor AZ-10417808. CCL21 was mainly expressed in the isolated lymphoid follicles (ILFs) of the colon during OXZ colitis. The therapeutic effect of cholinergic pathway on OXZ colitis probably through Î±7nAChRs on pDCs were attributed to the suppression of pDC migration toward the ILFs. Therefore, the activation of Î±7nAChRs has innovative therapeutic potential for the treatment of UC.
Thyroid-stimulating hormone levels in euthyroid patients 8 years following bariatric surgery

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Bariatric surgery (BS) was shown to promote a decline in thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) in euthyroid patients with severe obesity in the short-term. Aim of the present study was to assess the effect of weight loss on thyroid function in euthyroid patients in the long-term following different bariatric procedures.
Allogeneic stem cell transplantation as a curative therapeutic approach for VEXAS syndrome: a case report

VEXAS (vacuoles, E1 enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory, somatic) syndrome is a newly described entity linked to somatic mutation of UBA1, encompassing inflammatory disorders and hematological malignancies. Patients experiments symptoms related to inflammatory manifestations on the skin, joints, lungs. Most patients are refractory to usual anti-inflammatory or immunosuppressive treatments. Half of them will develop hematological diseases, mostly myelodysplastic syndromes. VEXAS patients with hematological malignancies have a poor outcome and no curative option has been described so far. Because in the first reported cohort of VEXAS patients the UBA1 mutation was only found in hematopoietic stem cells but not in fibroblasts, we hypothesized that bone marrow transplantation would provide a cure for the disease. Here we report the case of a VEXAS patient who successfully received an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation as a curative option.
Implementation and outcomes of a standard dose dextrose gel protocol for management of transient neonatal hypoglycemia

The use of oral dextrose gel (DG) reduces IV dextrose use. Prior studies used weight-based dosing (WD), though barriers exist, and are mitigated using standard dosing (SD). Our outcomes include IV dextrose use, NICU admissions, breastfeeding, adverse events, and assessment of WD vs SD. Study design. Retrospective chart review comparing...
Author Correction: Genome-wide association study identifies susceptibility loci for acute myeloid leukemia

In this article the author name Giovanni Marconi was incorrectly written as Giovani Marconi. The original article has been corrected. Translational and Clinical Research Institute, Newcastle University Centre for Cancer, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. Wei-Yu Lin,Â Sarah E. Fordham,Â Nicola J. Sunter,Â Claire Elstob,Â...
Reexamining intrapartum glucose control in patients with diabetes and risk of neonatal hypoglycemia

Compare the incidence of hypoglycemia in neonates born to patients with diabetes, based on last maternal glucose before delivery. Cohort of singleton births from individuals with pregestational and gestational diabetes (GDM) from 2017 to 2019. Results. We included 853 deliveries. Maternal hyperglycemia before delivery was associated with 1.8-fold greater risk...
