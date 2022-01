In December, we learned that Realme will launch the 9i smartphone in January 2022 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SOC. Later, we also got the unofficial renders of the phone which revealed a design similar to the Realme GT Neo 2. Today, we got the live images of the phone itself, and these images do not just show the design from all the angles but also confirm the design shown via the unofficial renders that we saw earlier. These live images of the phone were shared by ThePixel.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO