Is precision public health the future — or a contradiction?

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The prevalence of obesity continues to increase worldwide, doubling in over 70 countries between 1980 and 2015 and creating significant burdens of cardiovascular, oncologic, endocrine, and musculoskeletal disease [1]. In the United States (US), efforts to mitigate the health consequences of obesity have included the creation of the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM). Since 2011, ABOM has certified physicians in the United States or Canada as diplomates of obesity medicine through two pathways: completion of a clinical fellowship with a significant obesity component or completion of at least 60"‰h of continuing medical education (CME) on obesity, in addition to board examination [2]. Physicians with ABOM certification provide valuable evidence-based care [3]. Yet program success pivots on access: how the growing number of ABOM diplomates are distributed relative to individuals with obesity. A 2019 analysis demonstrated U.S. state variation among 2577 ABOM diplomates; the number of adults with obesity per diplomate ranged from 18,529 (Delaware) to 104,442 (South Dakota), demonstrating regional disparities and overall insufficiency of specialists [4]. In this issue, Pollack and colleagues reveal the most comprehensive longitudinal study to date of ABOM diplomate availability in the United States. They further our understanding of geographic access and equity in obesity medicine [5].
