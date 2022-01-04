ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congenital nephrotic syndrome

By Asmaa S. AbuMaziad
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongenital nephrotic syndrome (CNS), a challenging form of nephrotic syndrome, is characterized by massive proteinuria, hypoalbuminemia, and edema. Extensive leakage of plasma proteins is the main feature of CNS. Patients can be diagnosed in utero or during the first few weeks of life, usually before three months. The etiology of CNS...

Nature.com

In infants with congenital heart disease autonomic dysfunction is associated with pre-operative brain injury

Brain injury is a serious and common complication of critical congenital heart disease (CHD). Impaired autonomic development (assessed by heart rate variability (HRV)) is associated with brain injury in other high-risk neonatal populations. Objective. To determine whether impaired early neonatal HRV is associated with pre-operative brain injury in CHD. Methods.
Nature.com

Prevention of atherosclerosis from childhood

Cardiovascular diseases caused by atherosclerosis do not typically manifest before middle age; however, the disease process begins early in life. Preclinical atherosclerosis can be quantified with imaging methods in healthy populations long before clinical manifestations present. Cohort studies have shown that childhood exposure to risk factors, such as dyslipidaemia, elevated blood pressure and tobacco smoking, are associated with adult preclinical atherosclerotic phenotypes. Importantly, these long-term effects are substantially reduced if the individual becomes free from the risk factor by adulthood. As participants in the cohorts continue to age and clinical end points accrue, the strongest evidence linking exposure to risk factors in early life with cardiovascular outcomes has begun to emerge. Although science has deciphered the natural course of atherosclerosis, discovered its causal risk factors and developed effective means to intervene, we are still faced with an ongoing global pandemic of atherosclerotic diseases. In general, atherosclerosis goes undetected for too long, and preventive measures, if initiated at all, are inadequate and/or come too late. In this Review, we give an overview of the available literature suggesting the importance of initiating the prevention of atherosclerosis in early life and provide a summary of the major paediatric programmes for the prevention of atherosclerotic disease. We also highlight the limitations of current knowledge and indicate areas for future research.
Nature.com

Multilocus Inherited Neoplasia Allele Syndrome (MINAS): an update

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Multi-locus Inherited Neoplasia Allele Syndrome (MINAS) refers to individuals with germline pathogenic variants in two or more cancer susceptibility genes(CSGs). With increased use of exome/genome sequencing it would be predicted that detection of MINAS would become more frequent. Here we review recent progress in knowledge of MINAS. A systematic literature search for reports of individuals with germline pathogenic variants in 2 or more of 94 CSGs was performed. In addition, participants with multiple primary tumours who underwent genome sequencing as part of the Rare Disease arm of the UK 100,000 Genomes Project were interrogated to detect additional cases. We identified 385 MINAS cases (211 reported in the last 5 years, 6 from 100,000 genomes participants). Most (287/385) cases contained at least one pathogenic variant in either BRCA1 or BRCA2. 108/385 MINAS cases had multiple primary tumours at presentation and a subset of cases presented unusual multiple tumour phenotypes. We conclude that, as predicted, increasing numbers of individuals with MINAS are being have been reported but, except for individuals with BRCA1/BRCA2 MINAS, individual CSG combinations are generally rare. In many cases it appears that the clinical phenotype is that which would be expected from the effects of the constituent CSG variants acting independently. However, in some instances the presence of unusual tumour phenotypes and/or multiple primary tumours suggests that there may be complex interactions between the relevant MINAS CSGs. Systematic reporting of MINAS cases in a MINAS database (e.g. https://databases.lovd.nl/shared/diseases/04296) will facilitate more accurate prognostic predictions for specific CSG combinations.
Nature.com

Dexamethasone ameliorates severe pneumonia but slightly enhances viral replication in the lungs of SARS-CoV-2-infected Syrian hamsters

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has resulted in more than 230 million cases and over four million deaths worldwide. Furthermore, multiple emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants have shown enhanced infectivity, transmissibility, pathogenicity and ability to escape neutralization by vaccine-induced humoral immunity [1]. The antibody resistance of SARS-CoV-2 variants constitutes a challenge for current vaccines and therapeutic antibodies. No specific antiviral is currently available for coronavirus in humans [2]. Although remdesivir was approved by the FDA for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the therapeutic effect is limited, particularly for critical cases with severe pneumonia. Therefore, a more effective anti-SARS-CoV-2 regimen is needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nature.com

Genetic counselling and testing for neurodegenerative disorders using a proposed standard of practice for ALS/MND: diagnostic testing comes first

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) in some countries) is a neurodegenerative disorder with an incidence of ~2.31 per 100,000 in Europe [1]. About 20% of cases are caused by a pathogenic variant in one of several causative genes [2], and family history cannot be relied upon to confirm the presence of all pathogenic variants [1, 3]. This finding, along with the emergence of genotype-driven antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies, is driving increased interest in diagnostic genetic testing for ALS/MND and associated frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Consequently, access to genetic counselling and testing is now considered a fundamental right of all people diagnosed with ALS/MND [4]. While the initial diagnostic testing may be facilitated by specialists involved in the diagnosis and care of people with neurodegenerative disorders, such as neurologists [5], ensuring adequate exploration of the implications for other members of the family is also important. Genetic counsellors (where available) are well placed to discuss and explore the familial implications of testing as part of the multi-disciplinary team [6, 7]. As genetics and genomics is increasingly implemented into routine clinical care [8], a standard of practice for genetic counselling and testing for ALS/MND/FTD offers a model that may also be relevant for genetic counselling and testing for other neurodegenerative disorders.
Nature.com

Polysomnography in pre-operative screening for obstructive sleep apnea in patients undergoing bariatric surgery: a retrospective cohort study

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. To assess the impact of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) screening with polysomnography on preventing cardiovascular and pulmonary complications in the postoperative period of bariatric surgery. Subjects/Methods. This was a single-center retrospective cohort study, including 522 adults who underwent bariatric surgery between August 2010...
Nature.com

Development of a cGMP-compliant process to manufacture donor-derived, CD45RA-depleted memory CD19-CAR T cells

Autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells targeting the CD19 antigen have demonstrated a high complete response rate in relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. However, autologous CAR T cell therapy is not an option for all patients. Here we optimized conditions for clinical-grade manufacturing of allogeneic CD19-CAR T cells using CD45RA-depleted donor memory T cells (Tm) for a planned clinical trial. Tm were activated using the MACS GMP T Cell TransAct reagent and transduced in the presence of LentiBOOST with a clinical-grade lentiviral vector that encodes a 2nd generation CD19-CAR with a 41BB.zeta endodomain. Transduced T cells were transferred to a G-Rex cell culture device for expansion and harvested on day 7 or 8 for cryopreservation. The resulting CD19-CAR(Mem) T cells expanded on average 34.2-fold, and mean CAR expression was 45.5%. The majority of T cells were CD4+ and had a central memory or effector memory phenotype, and retained viral specificity. CD19-CAR(Mem) T cells recognized and killed CD19-positive target cells in vitro and had potent antitumor activity in an ALL xenograft model. Thus we have successfully developed a current good manufacturing practice-compliant process to manufacture donor-derived CD19-CAR(Mem) T cells. Our manufacturing process could be readily adapted for CAR(Mem) T cells targeting other antigens.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Nature.com

Allogeneic stem cell transplantation as a curative therapeutic approach for VEXAS syndrome: a case report

VEXAS (vacuoles, E1 enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory, somatic) syndrome is a newly described entity linked to somatic mutation of UBA1, encompassing inflammatory disorders and hematological malignancies. Patients experiments symptoms related to inflammatory manifestations on the skin, joints, lungs. Most patients are refractory to usual anti-inflammatory or immunosuppressive treatments. Half of them will develop hematological diseases, mostly myelodysplastic syndromes. VEXAS patients with hematological malignancies have a poor outcome and no curative option has been described so far. Because in the first reported cohort of VEXAS patients the UBA1 mutation was only found in hematopoietic stem cells but not in fibroblasts, we hypothesized that bone marrow transplantation would provide a cure for the disease. Here we report the case of a VEXAS patient who successfully received an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation as a curative option.
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
Nature.com

A mighty antibody is the bane of multiple coronaviruses

A newly isolated antibody that blocks SARS-CoV-2 from infecting cells could one day be used to treat infections caused by current and future variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, and even infections from related viruses1. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00. only...
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find why omicron is spreading so rapidly

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 represents a step-change in the COVID-19 pandemic with record numbers of new daily infections being reported around the globe. However, quite why omicron is spreading so rapidly remains unknown. In a new study from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, researchers found fundamental...
Neuroscience News

One Autoimmune Disease Could Lead To Another

Summary: Study reveals mice with antibody-induced rheumatoid arthritis went on to develop spinal lesions similar to those associated with axial spondyloarthritis. Source: University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have discovered that having one kind of autoimmune disease can lead to another.
Nature.com

Home blood pressure variability and target organ damage

High blood pressure (BP) is one of the most important modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD). The prevalence of elevated BP remains high, and the greatest absolute burden of elevated BP is especially found in the East Asian and Pacific regions [1]. Recent international hypertension management guidelines confer increasing weight to methods of measuring BP outside the medical office (e.g., self-measurement at home) to assess CVD risk [2]. The major advantage of out-of-office BP measurement is that it provides a large number of BP measurements with minimization of the white-coat effect and observer bias, facilitating highly reliable assessment of actual BP [3]. In fact, several studies have shown that BP self-measured at home is more strongly associated with CVD risk than BP measured in the office setting [3]. Independent of the mean BP, higher day-to-day variability in home BP has also been shown to be associated with CVD risk [4, 5].
MedicalXpress

New autism marker discovered in kids

Why do so many children with autism often suffer from epilepsy? Northwestern Medicine scientists have discovered an important brain protein that quiets overactive brain cells and is at abnormally low levels in children with autism. This protein can be detected in the cerebrospinal fluid, making it a promising marker to...
