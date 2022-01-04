Schools, facilities across southwest, central Virginia close or delay Tuesday operations due to cold weather concerns

(WFXR) — Due to potentially hazardous travel conditions and other winter weather concerns following Monday’s snowfall, a number of schools and facilities around the region have announced closures, delays, or plans to operate remotely on Tuesday.

Here is a list of the schools, businesses, and government-run facilities that have canceled or modified operations as of 8:03 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4:

Alleghany County:

Alleghany County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, but 12-month employees are asked to report to work.

Amherst County:

Amherst County Public Schools will be closed (Employee Code 1) on Tuesday, which means the district will be closed, but employees who are scheduled to report on a Code 1 closure should report by 10 a.m.

Centra Medical Group Amherst will not open until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Central Virginia Health District says the Amherst County Health Department will open at noon on Tuesday.

Both branches of the Amherst County Public Library will also open at noon.

Amherst County offices are also set to open at noon on Tuesday.

Appomattox County:

Appomattox County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

The Central Virginia Health District says the Appomattox County Health Department will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Appomattox County administration offices have also delayed their opening until 10 a.m.

The Appomattox town offices will not open until 11 a.m.

Bath County:

UPDATE: Bath County Public Schools will now be closed instead of delayed on Tuesday because of concerns about black ice.

Bedford County:

Bedford County Public Schools will be closed (Employee Code 4) on Tuesday because of concerns about refreezing and black ice — especially on secondary roads — but offices will open at 10 a.m.

The Central Virginia Health District says the Bedford County Health Department will not open until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Administrative offices for Bedford County and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office have pushed back their Tuesday opening time until 10 a.m.

Centra Medical Group Bedford, Centra Medical Group Village (Moneta), and Centra Urgent Care Forest will not open until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Bedford General District Court will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday because of concerns about icy roads.

Bland County:

Bland County Public Schools will delay operations by two hours on Tuesday.

Botetourt County:

Botetourt County Public Schools has a scheduled teacher workday for Tuesday and will open buildings at 10 a.m. However, the district will not provide transportation to any of its satellite/partner locations amid concerns about potentially hazardous travel and refreezing.

Buena Vista:

Buena Vista City Public Schools says offices will be closed (Code 2) on Tuesday, but essential personnel are still asked to report.

Campbell County:

Campbell County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

The Central Virginia Health District says the Campbell County Health Department will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Campbell County administrative offices — including the Campbell County Public Library System — will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, but vital public safety and law enforcement services will operate under their usual schedule.

Centra Medical Group Altavista and Centra Medical Group Brookneal will not open until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Charlotte County:

Charlotte County Public Schools postponed Tuesday’s teacher workday until Wednesday, Jan. 5, but 12-month employees are still asked to report by 10 a.m. on Tuesday or use leave. Meanwhile, students will not return to school until Thursday, Jan. 6.

Covington:

Covington City Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for Tuesday.

Covington City Hall will not open until 10 a.m.

Craig County:

Craig County Public Schools will be closed (Employee Code 1) on Tuesday.

Danville:

Danville Community College will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

Averett University will also delay operations by two hours on Tuesday, with offices opening at 10 a.m. However, the on-campus COVID testing kiosk will operate at normal hours starting at 8 a.m.

CMG Prime Care East, CMG Primary Care Danville, CMG Specialty Care Danville, and CMG Urgent Care Danville will not open until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Danville Sheriff’s Office says the Danville Courthouse will also open at 10 a.m.

Floyd County:

All New River Health District offices — including Floyd County, Giles County, Montgomery County, Pulaski County, and Radford — will not open until 10 a.m. on Tuesday. In addition, coronavirus testing will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Floyd County Health Department.

Galax:

Galax City Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for Tuesday, with school starting at 9:45 a.m.

First Baptist Galax Preschool will be closed for the day.

Giles County:

UPDATE: Giles County Public Schools will hold a virtual learning day on Tuesday instead of delaying operations. However, meals will be available for pickup from 2 to 3 p.m. at the SBO.

Jefferson Christian Academy in Ripplemead will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

All New River Health District offices — including Floyd County, Giles County, Montgomery County, Pulaski County, and Radford — will not open until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Grayson County:

Grayson County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

Halifax County:

Halifax County Public Schools will be closed (Code 0) on Tuesday, with 12-month employees asked not to report to work.

Henry County:

Henry County Public Schools will hold a virtual learning day for students on Tuesday (Employee Code 2), but meals will still be available for pickup at Fieldale Collinsville Middle School and Laurel Park Middle School.

Highland County:

Highland County Public Schools will delay operations by two hours on Tuesday.

Lynchburg:

Lynchburg City Schools will be closed for both student and staff on Tuesday, but essential personnel should still report by 10 a.m.

Liberty Christian Academy and the Early Learning Center will also be closed on Tuesday because of potentially icy road conditions, downed trees, and cold temperatures.

Timberlake Christian School in the Lynchburg/Bedford County area will delay operations by two hours on Tuesday, but extended care will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. for PreK through eighth grade.

The Central Virginia Health District says the Lynchburg Health Department will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

CMG Piedmont Psychiatric Center, CMG Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency, and Centra Medical Group in Lynchburg will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. However, CMG Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine will not open until noon.

The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office is set to open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by the Lynchburg General District Court and the Lynchburg Circuit Court at 10 a.m., and the Lynchburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at noon.

Martinsville:

Martinsville City Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for all staff on Tuesday.

Patrick & Henry Community College will delay operations by two hours on Tuesday, with offices opening by 10 a.m.

Montgomery County:

St. John Neumann Academy in Blacksburg will operate on a two-hour delay for Tuesday.

All New River Health District offices — including Floyd County, Giles County, Montgomery County, Pulaski County, and Radford — will not open until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Nelson County:

Nelson County Public Schools will have non-essential personnel work from home on Tuesday while essential personnel should report to work at 10 a.m. to prepare the buildings and grounds to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The Blue Ridge Health District says the Nelson County office will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Pittsylvania County:

Faith Christian Academy in Hurt will delay operations by two hours on Tuesday.

CMG Gretna Physician Practice will not open until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Pulaski County:

Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, but teachers and support staff will still have a workday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to prepare classrooms for the start of the second semester.

All New River Health District offices — including Floyd County, Giles County, Montgomery County, Pulaski County, and Radford — will not open until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Radford:

All New River Health District offices — including Floyd County, Giles County, Montgomery County, Pulaski County, and Radford — will not open until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Roanoke City:

Roanoke City Public Schools says that schools and offices will open two hours late on Tuesday, with no half-day preschool available. However, essential employees are asked to report on time.

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will hold a virtual learning day for students on Tuesday, but staff will report at noon.

Roanoke Catholic School will operate on a two-hour delay for Tuesday, will drop-off beginning at 9:30 a.m. and all grades starting at 10 a.m.

All offices for the Roanoke Redevelopment Housing Authority will delay operations by two hours on Tuesday.

Roanoke County:

UPDATE: Roanoke County Public Schools will be closed instead of delayed on Tuesday due to icy conditions around the county.

Virginia Western Community College will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, with the campus opening at 10 a.m.

The Town of Vinton’s municipal building will also delay its opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rockbridge County:

Rockbridge Christian Academy will be closed on Tuesday.

Wythe County:

Wythe County Public Schools will delay operations by two hours on Tuesday.

To check out a list of any other schools, businesses, or government-run facilities that have called off or modified their operations for Tuesday, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.