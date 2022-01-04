ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASUS recalls motherboards that flame out thanks to backwards capacitors

By Laura Dobberstein
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago a curious thing started happening to gamers whose PCs are powered by the ASUS Z690 Hero motherboard – their systems started to catch fire. Reports of smoldering boards started surfacing on Reddit and various forums. ASUS issued a recall on the product, or rather...

