ASUS recalls motherboards that flame out thanks to backwards capacitors

Update 12/30/2020: Asus has opened a new webpage that you can use to see if your motherboard is impacted by the failures. You can find the webpage here. Last week widespread reports of melting MOSFETs on Asus' Z690 Hero motherboards emerged across various social media platforms, with pictures of motherboards that met a fiery fate spurring a bit of investigation from the enthusiast community. We followed up with Asus to learn more, and the company acknowledged the issues to Tom's Hardware and provided a full statement on the underlying causes (below). The company is also beginning a recall/replacement program for impacted users, but that will take some time to come into effect. If you have a Z690 Hero, be sure to read our outline below that tells you a few ways to determine if your board is impacted — if it is, you should stop using it right away.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO