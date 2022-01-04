ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway

Precursors and outcomes of work engagement among nursing professionals—a cross-sectional study

By Terje Slåtten
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 21 (2022) Cite this article. Health services organizations must understand how best to lower nursing professionals’ turnover intentions, and increase their job satisfaction and the quality of care provided to patients. This study aims to examine whether work engagement (WE) is a significant...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

BioMed Central

Poor sleep quality is negatively associated with low cognitive performance in general population independent of self-reported sleep disordered breathing

BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 3 (2022) Cite this article. Sleep disordered breathing (SDB) plays a significant role in both sleep quality and cognition and whether it has an impact on the relationship between above two factors remains to be clear. The study aimed to explore the association between sleep quality and cognitive performance in general population by considering influence of sleep disordered breathing (SDB).
MENTAL HEALTH
BioMed Central

Promoting organizational vision integration among hospital employees

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 26 (2022) Cite this article. The concept of organizational vision has been little explored in the health-care services research literature. To address this knowledge gap in the literature, the present study examines the factors that may promote organizational vision integration (OVI), which refers to the employees’ use of organizational vision as a guiding framework in their work. The roles of organizational commitment (OC), leadership autonomy support (LAS), and organizational culture in relation to hospital employees’ OVI are examined.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

To which non-physician health professionals do French general practitioners refer their patients to and what factors are associated with these referrals? Secondary analysis of the French national cross-sectional ECOGEN study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 25 (2022) Cite this article. Multiprofessional practice is a key component in primary care. Examining general practitioner (GP) referral frequency to non-physician health professionals (NPHP) can provide information about how primary care is organised and works which is useful for policymakers. Our study aimed to describe French GP referral frequency to various NPHPs in France and identify associated factors.
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

Measuring implementation climate: psychometric properties of the Implementation Climate Scale (ICS) in Norwegian mental health care services

Nadina Peters ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8490-61571, Randi Hovden Borge1, Ane- Marthe Solheim Skar1 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 23 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Employees’ perceptions of organizational climate for implementation of new methods are important in assessing and planning for implementation efforts. More specifically,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Sectional Study#Longitudinal Study#Study Group#Online Surveys#Study Design#Norwegian#Stata
BioMed Central

Primary care clinicians’ opinions before and after implementation of cancer screening and prevention clinical decision support in a clinic cluster-randomized control trial: a survey research study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 38 (2022) Cite this article. Electronic health record (EHR)-linked clinical decision support (CDS) may impact primary care clinicians’ (PCCs’) clinical care opinions. As part of a clinic cluster-randomized control trial (RCT) testing a cancer prevention and screening CDS system with patient and PCC printouts (with or without shared decision-making tools [SDMT]) for patients due for breast, cervical, colorectal, and lung cancer screening and/or human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination compared to usual care (UC), we surveyed PCCs at study clinics pre- and post-CDS implementation. Our primary aim was to learn if PCCs' opinions changed over time within study arms. Secondary aims including examining whether PCCs' opinions in study arms differed both pre- and post-implementation, and gauging PCCs’ opinions on the CDS in the two intervention arms.
CANCER
BioMed Central

Does de-implementation of low-value care impact the patient-clinician relationship? A mixed methods study

The importance of reducing low-value care (LVC) is increasingly recognized, but the impact of de-implementation on the patient-clinician relationship is not well understood. This mixed-methods study explored the impact of LVC de-implementation on the patient-clinician relationship. Adult primary care patients from a large Virginia health system volunteered to participate in...
VIRGINIA STATE
BioMed Central

Parental perceptions of the food environment and their influence on food decisions among low-income families: a rapid review of qualitative evidence

BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 9 (2022) Cite this article. The food environment within and surrounding homes influences family dietary habits with socio-economic areas at a nutritional disadvantage. Families’ perception of the food environment and how it influences their food decisions is less clear. This rapid review aimed to synthesise qualitative evidence of parental perspectives of the food environment and their influence on food decisions among disadvantaged families.
RELATIONSHIPS
BioMed Central

Contacts with general practitioners, dentists, and medical specialists among nursing home residents: a cross-sectional study in 44 German nursing homes

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 35 (2022) Cite this article. Nursing home residents have high medical care needs. Their medical care utilization is, however, lower compared to community-dwelling elderly and varies widely among nursing homes. This study quantified the utilization of general practitioners (GPs), dentists, and medical specialists among nursing homes and residents, and investigated whether dentist utilization is associated with individual and nursing home characteristics.
HEALTH SERVICES
Country
Norway
Nature.com

The utility of the Edmonton Obesity Staging System for the prediction of COVID-19 outcomes: a multi-centre study

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Patients with obesity have an increased risk for adverse COVID-19 outcomes. Body mass index (BMI) does not acknowledge the health burden associated this disease. The performance of the Edmonton Obesity Staging System (EOSS), a clinical classification tool that assesses obesity-related comorbidity, is compared with BMI, with respect to adverse COVID-19 outcomes.
FITNESS
BioMed Central

The Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative (AG2PI): creating a shared vision across crop and livestock research communities

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 3 (2022) Cite this article. Predicting phenotype from genotype is a central challenge in biology. By understanding genomic information to predict and improve traits, scientists can address the challenges and opportunities of achieving sustainable genetic improvement of complex, economically important traits in agriculturally relevant species. Converting the enormous, recent technical advances in all areas of genomics and phenomics into sustained and ecologically responsible improvements in food and fuel production is complex. It will require engaging agricultural genome to phenome (G2P) experts, drawing from a broad community, including crop and livestock scientists and essential integrative disciplines (e.g., engineers, economists, data and social scientists). To achieve this vision, the USDA NIFA-funded project inaugurating the Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative (AG2PI) is working to: Develop a cohesive vision for agricultural G2P research by identifying research gaps and opportunities; advancing community solutions to these challenges and gaps; and rapidly disseminating findings to the broader community. Towards these ends, this AG2PI project is organizing virtual field days, conferences, training workshops, and awarding seed grants to conceive new insights (details at www.ag2pi.org). Since October 2020, more than 10,000 unique participants from every inhabited continent have engaged in these activities. To illustrate AG2PI’s scope, we present survey results on agricultural G2P research needs and opportunities, highlighting opinions and suggestions for the future. We invite stakeholders interested in this complex but critical effort to help create an optimal, sustainable food supply for society and challenge the community to add to our vision for future accomplishments by a fully actualized AG2PI enterprise.
AGRICULTURE
BioMed Central

Ten-year trends of utilizing palliative care and palliative procedures in patients with gastric Cancer in the United States from 2009 to 2018 - a nationwide database study

Moon Kyung Joo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6050-36951,2 na1, Ji Won Yoo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7196-86823,. Zahra Mojtahedi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5133-77444,. Jinwook Hwang ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4940-165X1,5,. Ja Seol Koo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1202-075X1,6,. Hee-Taik Kang ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8048-62477 &. Jay J. Shen ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4993-83294 na1. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 20 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details.
CANCER
BioMed Central

How do Chinese people perceive their healthcare system? Trends and determinants of public satisfaction and perceived fairness, 2006–2019

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 22 (2022) Cite this article. The public’s perception of the health system provides valuable insights on health system performance and future directions of improvement. While China’s health care reform was a response to people’s discontent in the health care system due to the lack of accessibility and affordability, little is known on changes in public perception of China’s health system. This paper examines trends in public perception of the health system between 2006 and 2019 and assesses determinants of public perception in China’s health system.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Impacts of bariatric surgery in health outcomes and health care costs in Brazil: Interrupted time series analysis of multi-panel data

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 41 (2022) Cite this article. The increasing burden of obesity generates significant socioeconomic impacts for individuals, populations, and national health systems worldwide. The literature on impacts and cost-effectiveness of obesity-related interventions for prevention and treatment of moderate to severe obesity indicate that bariatric surgery presents high costs associated with high effectiveness in improving health status referring to certain outcomes; however, there is a lack of robust evidence at an individual-level estimation of its impacts on multiple health outcomes related to obesity comorbidities.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

CRISPR guides induce gene silencing in plants in the absence of Cas

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 6 (2022) Cite this article. RNA-targeting CRISPR-Cas can provide potential advantages over DNA editing, such as avoiding pleiotropic effects of genome editing, providing precise spatiotemporal regulation, and expanded function including antiviral immunity. Results. Here, we report the use of CRISPR-Cas13 in plants to reduce...
WILDLIFE
BioMed Central

Implementation of a lifestyle intervention for people with a severe mental illness (SMILE): a process evaluation

Several interventions have been developed to improve physical health and lifestyle behaviour of people with a severe mental illness (SMI). Recently, we conducted a pragmatic cluster-randomised controlled trial which evaluated the effects of the one-year Severe Mental Illness Lifestyle Evaluation (SMILE) lifestyle intervention compared with usual care in clients with SMI. The SMILE intervention is a 12-month group-based lifestyle intervention with a focus on increased physical activity and healthy food intake. The aim of the current study was to explore the experiences of people with SMI and healthcare professionals (HCPs) regarding implementation feasibility of the SMILE intervention and the fidelity to the SMILE intervention.
MENTAL HEALTH
BioMed Central

scDALI: modeling allelic heterogeneity in single cells reveals context-specific genetic regulation

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 8 (2022) Cite this article. While it is established that the functional impact of genetic variation can vary across cell types and states, capturing this diversity remains challenging. Current studies using bulk sequencing either ignore this heterogeneity or use sorted cell populations, reducing discovery and explanatory power. Here, we develop scDALI, a versatile computational framework that integrates information on cellular states with allelic quantifications of single-cell sequencing data to characterize cell-state-specific genetic effects. We apply scDALI to scATAC-seq profiles from developing F1 Drosophila embryos and scRNA-seq from differentiating human iPSCs, uncovering heterogeneous genetic effects in specific lineages, developmental stages, or cell types.
SCIENCE
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE

