How do Chinese people perceive their healthcare system? Trends and determinants of public satisfaction and perceived fairness, 2006–2019

By Yishan Zhu
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 22 (2022) Cite this article. The public’s perception of the health system provides valuable insights on health system performance and future directions of improvement. While China’s health care reform was a response to people’s discontent in the health care system due to the...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
