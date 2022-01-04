ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measuring implementation climate: psychometric properties of the Implementation Climate Scale (ICS) in Norwegian mental health care services

By Nadina Peters ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8490-6157
Nadina Peters ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8490-61571, Randi Hovden Borge1, Ane- Marthe Solheim Skar1 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 23 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Employees’ perceptions of organizational climate for implementation of new methods are important in assessing and planning for implementation efforts. More...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Precursors and outcomes of work engagement among nursing professionals—a cross-sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 21 (2022) Cite this article. Health services organizations must understand how best to lower nursing professionals’ turnover intentions, and increase their job satisfaction and the quality of care provided to patients. This study aims to examine whether work engagement (WE) is a significant predictor of the achievement of these preferred organizational goals. The study also aims to examine whether organizational culture and organizational climate can manage the WE of nursing professionals and indirectly contribute to the accomplishment of the preferred organizational goals.
Implementation of a lifestyle intervention for people with a severe mental illness (SMILE): a process evaluation

Several interventions have been developed to improve physical health and lifestyle behaviour of people with a severe mental illness (SMI). Recently, we conducted a pragmatic cluster-randomised controlled trial which evaluated the effects of the one-year Severe Mental Illness Lifestyle Evaluation (SMILE) lifestyle intervention compared with usual care in clients with SMI. The SMILE intervention is a 12-month group-based lifestyle intervention with a focus on increased physical activity and healthy food intake. The aim of the current study was to explore the experiences of people with SMI and healthcare professionals (HCPs) regarding implementation feasibility of the SMILE intervention and the fidelity to the SMILE intervention.
Trust in pathways? Professionals’ sensemaking of care pathways in the Norwegian mental health services system

In January 2019, care pathways within specialist mental health and substance abuse treatment services were officially launched in Norway. The care pathway introduced timeframes for assessment and treatment, allowing a maximum of 6 weeks to finish assessment and provide the patient with a diagnosis, in addition to allowing a maximum of 6 weeks from diagnosis to the first evaluation. The different action points required coding. The system was based on goals to improve services by focusing on user participation, coordinated patient flow, avoidance of unnecessary waiting time, improvement of equal access to services regardless of geographic location, and increased emphasis on physical health and lifestyle.
Does de-implementation of low-value care impact the patient-clinician relationship? A mixed methods study

The importance of reducing low-value care (LVC) is increasingly recognized, but the impact of de-implementation on the patient-clinician relationship is not well understood. This mixed-methods study explored the impact of LVC de-implementation on the patient-clinician relationship. Adult primary care patients from a large Virginia health system volunteered to participate in...
The Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative (AG2PI): creating a shared vision across crop and livestock research communities

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 3 (2022) Cite this article. Predicting phenotype from genotype is a central challenge in biology. By understanding genomic information to predict and improve traits, scientists can address the challenges and opportunities of achieving sustainable genetic improvement of complex, economically important traits in agriculturally relevant species. Converting the enormous, recent technical advances in all areas of genomics and phenomics into sustained and ecologically responsible improvements in food and fuel production is complex. It will require engaging agricultural genome to phenome (G2P) experts, drawing from a broad community, including crop and livestock scientists and essential integrative disciplines (e.g., engineers, economists, data and social scientists). To achieve this vision, the USDA NIFA-funded project inaugurating the Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative (AG2PI) is working to: Develop a cohesive vision for agricultural G2P research by identifying research gaps and opportunities; advancing community solutions to these challenges and gaps; and rapidly disseminating findings to the broader community. Towards these ends, this AG2PI project is organizing virtual field days, conferences, training workshops, and awarding seed grants to conceive new insights (details at www.ag2pi.org). Since October 2020, more than 10,000 unique participants from every inhabited continent have engaged in these activities. To illustrate AG2PI’s scope, we present survey results on agricultural G2P research needs and opportunities, highlighting opinions and suggestions for the future. We invite stakeholders interested in this complex but critical effort to help create an optimal, sustainable food supply for society and challenge the community to add to our vision for future accomplishments by a fully actualized AG2PI enterprise.
Primary care clinicians’ opinions before and after implementation of cancer screening and prevention clinical decision support in a clinic cluster-randomized control trial: a survey research study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 38 (2022) Cite this article. Electronic health record (EHR)-linked clinical decision support (CDS) may impact primary care clinicians’ (PCCs’) clinical care opinions. As part of a clinic cluster-randomized control trial (RCT) testing a cancer prevention and screening CDS system with patient and PCC printouts (with or without shared decision-making tools [SDMT]) for patients due for breast, cervical, colorectal, and lung cancer screening and/or human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination compared to usual care (UC), we surveyed PCCs at study clinics pre- and post-CDS implementation. Our primary aim was to learn if PCCs' opinions changed over time within study arms. Secondary aims including examining whether PCCs' opinions in study arms differed both pre- and post-implementation, and gauging PCCs’ opinions on the CDS in the two intervention arms.
Promoting organizational vision integration among hospital employees

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 26 (2022) Cite this article. The concept of organizational vision has been little explored in the health-care services research literature. To address this knowledge gap in the literature, the present study examines the factors that may promote organizational vision integration (OVI), which refers to the employees’ use of organizational vision as a guiding framework in their work. The roles of organizational commitment (OC), leadership autonomy support (LAS), and organizational culture in relation to hospital employees’ OVI are examined.
Cost analysis of acute care resource utilization among individuals with sickle cell disease in a middle-income country

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 42 (2022) Cite this article. The costs associated with the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) are understudied in low and middle-income countries (LMIC). We evaluated the cost of treating SCD-related acute complications and the potential cost-savings of hydroxyurea in a specialized hematology center in Brazil.
Economic impact of switching from partially combined vaccine “Pentaxim® and hepatitis B” to fully combined vaccine “Hexaxim®” in the Malaysian National Immunization Program

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 34 (2022) Cite this article. The decision to implement new vaccines should be supported by public health and economic evaluations. Therefore, this study was primarily designed to evaluate the economic impact of switching from partially combined vaccine (Pentaxim® plus hepatitis B) to fully combined vaccine (Hexaxim®) in the Malaysian National Immunization Program (NIP) and to investigate healthcare professionals (HCPs)’ and parents’/caregivers’ perceptions.
The clinical back pain courses described by information available in Danish central registries

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 36 (2022) Cite this article. Patients with back pain are often in contact with 2–4 hospital departments when receiving a back pain diagnosis and treatment. This complicates the entire clinical course description. There is, currently, no model that describes the course across departments for patients with back pain. This study aims to construct an interdisciplinary clinical course using the central register’s information.
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
Daily Mail

Privates on parade: Soldiers in Norway must return their underwear and socks after completing military service for the next recruits to wear due to shortages blamed on Covid

Soldiers in Norway must return their underwear and socks after completing military service for the next recruits to wear because of shortages blamed on Covid-19. Norway conscripts around 8,000 young men and women for military service every year to guard NATO's northern border and the frontier with Russia. Until recently,...
