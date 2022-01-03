Eastern Iowa Girl Scouts Kick Off Season With New Cookie

Finding things to do with your family in the winter can be challenging. If you're looking for some family fun, we've got just the thing. The RoughRiders are facing off against Dubuque on Friday, January 21 at ImOn Ice. That night is also Fleet Farm Game of Giving night, and we want to give you tickets to it. We're giving away a 4-pack of tickets to the RoughRiders Fleet Farm Game of Giving Night on Friday, January 21. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. and you could be there. Entering to win is simple. Just download the app and fill out the form below. Once you've done that you're good to go! You have until Sunday, January 16 at 11:59 p.m. to enter. We'll draw our winner on Monday, January 17. Good luck!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO