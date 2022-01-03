ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern Iowa Girl Scouts Kick Off Season With New Cookie

By Danielle
 4 days ago
We told you last year that a tasty new cookie was added to the Girl Scouts lineup. Well, now it's finally time for us to enjoy it!. When Does the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Start?. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois kick off their 2022...

Iowa Restaurant Owners: The State’s Distribution Law Suck

In 2022 one thing most Iowa restaurants and bars agree is that the state’s alcohol distribution law is horribly outdated, and it's something that the Iowa Restaurant Association changes this year. Iowa's liquor distribution law dates back to prohibition. One reason so many Iowa restaurants want to see the...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

New Wine Shop to Open In Cedar Falls

Downtown Cedar Falls is a bustling spot in the Cedar Valley, and over the past year, there has been a boom in businesses opening in the area. Another new business will be opening in Cedar Falls very soon. A new watering hole will be coming to Main Street sometime in the near future.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa, Iowa State, UNI Players Still Available in the Transfer Portal

It's no secret that the 2021 NCAA Transfer Portal was flooded with players who are or were no longer happy with their choice of where to play college football. Iowa, Iowa State, and UNI were not exempt from the list of teams that lost some of their top players to the portal. Of course, we put together articles about UNI's former starting quarterback Will McElvain committing to Central Arkansas and the 14 commitments UNI earned from high schoolers as well as three other commits out of the portal. The three transfers include one from Iowa State and another from Iowa:
LINN COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

How On Earth Did Native Iowans Stay Warm in This Weather?

I'm not going to lie -- damn near every time I've stepped outside over the last week I've wondered 'How in THE BLUE HELL did Natives stay warm in single-digit degree weather?'. I mean, especially with the winds howling like they did last night. There's got to be some intense level of ingenuity to this, right?
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Heat Assistance Applications Open in Nine Eastern Iowa Counties

Single-digit temperatures and below zero wind chills are a blast (said no ever). Especially if you're without home heating because you can't afford to pay for it. Once again, folks in Eastern Iowa are turning to HACAP (Hawkeye Area Community Action Program) to fill this need with LiHEAP (Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program).
HIAWATHA, IA
104.5 KDAT

Spearheads of Failed Cedar Rapids Music Event Hit by Feds

Newbo Evolve was going to be all the rage, a game-changer for Cedar Rapids and the NewBo District when it was announced back in 2018. Go Cedar Rapids, which at the time was the name for the Cedar Rapids convention and visitors' bureau was the spearhead bringing top music acts Maroon 5 and Kelly Clarkson to town, along with a variety of other festivities, activities, and seminars. And, it did.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
