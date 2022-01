CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is an annual trade show held in Las Vegas that highlights the latest innovations in technology. While the Omicron wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic somewhat dampens CES 2022, including shortening it by one day, there are still many prominent exhibits. One of the featured exhibitors at CES 2022 is Sierra Space Corporation. It’s at the forefront of the next chapter in space travel. However, most people don’t know much about the mysterious Sierra Space Corporation. What is it?

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO