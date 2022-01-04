ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France's Le Maire Sees 2021 Growth Higher Than 6.25% Forecast

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that the country's growth would be significantly higher this year than the government's current forecast of 6.25%. Le Maire also told RTL radio that even though the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant was...

