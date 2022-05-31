ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts Agree: This Is What You Should Be Eating Everyday To Look Years Younger

By Merrell Readman
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022.

When it comes to creating an effective and well-rounded approach to anti-aging skincare , it’s not likely that the foods you’re eating ever come into consideration. However, ignoring your diet means you’re missing out on a significant opportunity to bolster your complexion from the inside out, failing to make all the changes possible to preserve your appearance from the development of fine lines and wrinkles over time. Your skin is a reflection of your internal health and prioritizing certain foods can increase both collagen and stem cell production under the surface, effectively allowing you to look younger or age more gracefully in combination with the products you’re using on the surface.

We checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Chacon to get the rundown on the best food to add into your diet in order to effectively boost stem cell production and smooth your skin, and with some small tweaks to your eating habits your skin will reflect these changes in no time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaLAj_0dcG7hdr00

Cruciferous Vegetables

Not only are cruciferous vegetables great for promoting weight loss through their high fiber content, but these veggies are also known for improving your skin barrier and preserving your youthful appearance as well. According to Chacon, cauliflower, broccoli, kale and cabbage among other fibrous veggies can help to stimulate stem cell production, leading to a brighter complexion. “These vegetables are full of these antioxidants and compounds which help to boost the enzymes in the liver that help to counteract harmful toxins we might digest or breathe then,” Chacon explains. “Within the skin, you might see more of a glow, and less breakouts for example such as acne flares.”

Catering to your stem cells can help in the case of anti-aging much like increasing collagen within the body as these cells work to replace other cells which may have died. Making sure to eat a diet that boosts stem cells within your body can help to regenerate anything that has begun to deteriorate across your appearance, smoothing your complexion and keeping signs of aging at bay before they have even developed.

“Stem cells are multipotent cells that are present in adult skin and can help when you differentiate into lineages of skin cells on the surface layers,” explains Chacon. In layman's terms, stem cells can help to fill in cells that have begun to break down in your skin’s surface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TifXh_0dcG7hdr00

It’s important to note that there’s no cure-all solution to aging, and consuming cruciferous veggies daily won’t necessarily turn back the clock on your appearance. However, integrating this group of foods into your diet will allow you to age more gracefully, delaying the appearance of deep wrinkles and fine lines that will naturally develop on your complexion with time. That being said, stem cells are often most useful for repairing damaged and wounded skin, but can also make an impact when it comes to anti-aging.

“Some cells on the skin are active during cell renewal which can occur throughout life and also in wound healing of skin after an injury. The intake of vegetables that help to stimulate some self growth are more helpful when we are trying to heal from a major wound or injury,” notes Chacon.

And although some cruciferous vegetables do have a bitter taste, these high-fiber greens are actually "packed with phytochemicals with anti-cancer benefits," explains dietitian Dr. Amy Lee , Chief Medical Officer of the Lindora Clinic. She notes that they're also a good source of nutrients like vitamin A, C, and K.

Vegetables will never be a bad idea to add to your diet, and with a number of benefits from their fiber content to the slew of other macro nutrients they provide, your body will thank you. Now, instead of merely focusing externally to improve your appearance, you can include your diet in the mix, utilizing cruciferous vegetables to boost stem cell production and allow for a smooth, ageless appearance for years to come. Or at the very least, improve the aging process.

