Review: ‘A Hero’

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does it mean to be a good person? Is it simply doing a good deed? Or does it go much deeper than that? If your actions aren’t purely out of the kindness of your heart, do they hold any weight whatsoever? And if you are imperfect, can you truly be...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Click here to read the full article. Awards season is officially underway. On Dec. 21, the Academy Awards revealed its short list for categories including best International Feature Film — a list that largely mirrored the Golden Globe nominees for best foreign language film, unveiled on Dec. 13. (The exception was Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers” — Spain’s official Oscars submission was “The Good Boss,” starring Javier Bardem.) Here’s a guide to the five films nominated for the Golden Globe, among other top film awards in 2022, and where to watch them. “Compartment No. 6” (Germany, Russia, Finland) Directed by Juho Kuosmanen, “Compartment...
‘A Hero’: Asghar Farhadi’s Tense Drama Tackles Social Media Manipulation [Review]

When you enter an Asghar Farhadi film you can expect moral dilemmas galore. His social melodramas have become an integral part of the world cinema scene. Ever since his 2011 breakout “A Separation” (although he was making movies years before that), he’s managed to capture the pulse of his home country without, unlike his obvious contemporary Jafar Panahi, having to be jailed by government for it. A feat in of itself.
Review: Good deeds go punished in Farhadi's 'A Hero'

In Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's films, reasonably straightforward set-ups — a divorce, a missing woman, a newly lent apartment — unspool such complex, cascading developments that it comes as no surprise that a found handbag stuffed with gold coins leads to countless fluctuations of fortune and anguish in his latest, “A Hero.”
Review: 'A Hero,' Iran's Oscar entry, is another gripping moral tale from Asghar Farhadi

The title of "A Hero," Asghar Farhadi's characteristically complex, humane and absorbing new movie, at first cries out to be read ironically. Farhadi, the Iranian writer and director of art-house favorites like "A Separation" and "The Salesman," has little use for saintly protagonists, and his ninth feature — garlanded at last year's Cannes Film Festival and recently shortlisted for the Oscar for international feature — is no exception. It unfolds over several eventful days in the life of Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi), a failed entrepreneur who's serving three years in debtors' prison, and who is no one's idea of a hero. Until, that is, he performs a good deed that goes viral, nabbing his 15 minutes of fame from a jaded society eager for even faint glimmers of hope for humanity.
Review: ‘Munich: The Edge Of War’

Netflix tackles the events leading up to World War II in its new historical fiction Munich: The Edge Of War. A quick prologue introduces us to Oxford educated friends Hugh Legat (George MacKay) and Paul Von Hartman (Jannis Niewöhner) in 1932. Bright eyed and bushy tailed they rejoice at a party before political ideologies and differences destroy their friendship. Six years later and Europe is on the brink of war. Hitler (Ulrich Matthes) threatens to invade Czechoslovakia as British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) desperately tries to prevent war. Legat and Von Hartman’s careers are at similar points, just on opposite sides. Legat is Chamberlain’s private secretary while Von Hartman is Hitler’s press secretary.
A Hero movie review: A slow-burn morality tale from a modern master

No one carves new space out of ordinary stories — a move, a marriage, a business debt — quite like Iran's Asghar Farhadi, the winner of a Best Foreign Language Film Oscar twice already this past decade (for A Separation and The Salesman). His latest, which took the Grand Prix at Cannes, centers on a man (Amir Jadidi) whose failure to repay a lender has earned him an ongoing jail term.
Review: A solid if by-the-numbers spy thriller in ‘The 355’

It’s always a little suspect when too much is made of a big action movie being “female-fronted.” Unfortunately, Hollywood has decided lately that in course correcting for decades of gender inequity in certain genres that it’s not enough to just make an action-packed movie starring more than one woman: They must let the audience know that they know that this is A Girl Power Moment. And frankly, whether it’s the lady Avengers assembling in “Infinity War,” a montage of Girls Doing Sports and Science in the latest “Charlie’s Angels,” or all of “Ocean’s 8,” it’s never not insulting to its purported audience.
THE 355 – Review

So who’s ready to start 2022 with a bang? Or rather several bangs, lotsa’ chases, mixed-martial arts “throw-downs”, and more than a few teeth-rattling explosions? Well, this action extravaganza may be just the ticket, at least that’s what the studios and multiplexes are hoping for. Perhaps this’ll be the “franchise-starter” that will make up for the recent “franchise-enders” like the sputtering Matrix and Kingsmen, though the ‘web-spinner will keep swinging past more box office records. Oh, I neglected to mention that this flick’s action stars are all women. No, it’s not another reboot of CHARLIE”S ANGELS or a follow-up to OCEAN’S EIGHT. Yes see, they’re not private-eyes or con-artists. These ladies are secret agents who form an elite “rogue squad” known as THE 355.
Folk Heroes

The popularity of Simon & Garfunkel, the most famous duo in folk music history, remains unabated more than a half-century since the pair first broke up over artistic differences and personal issues following the release of the groundbreaking album Bridge Over Troubled Water. Problems persisted each time Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel contemplated reuniting after their first comeback show that drew 500,000 people to Central Park in New York, where the two first started out as childhood friends before creating a duo that has sold upwards of 100 million albums. The last effort lasted just one show back in 2010, and with Simon and Garfunkel both marking their 80th birthdays earlier this year, and still reportedly not on speaking terms, it seems that ship has sailed.
Feinberg Forecast: First Oscar Projections of 2022 Calendar Year

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR The Power of the...
Diane Kruger Says Jessica Chastain 'Made Sure' The 355 Actresses All Got 'Paid the Same'

Diane Kruger says her The 355 costar and producer Jessica Chastain ensured parity among the female co-leads of the action film. The star told Women's Health about training for the spy movie, which sees her as a German agent who teams up with elite spies from countries around the world to take down a common enemy. The cast also features Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.
Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
‘He threatened my career’: 22 actors who didn’t get along with their directors

The Hollywood ideal is for actors and directors to make magic together. Think Gena Rowlands or John Cassavetes, or Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. But sometimes, regardless of the quality of the film that gets made, actors can’t stand their directors and vice versa.What’s interesting about actor-director feuds, though, is that it’s very easy to keep quiet about them. Nobody gets along with everyone, and having many creative people operating in a tiny bubble will inevitably spark tension. So if a bit of off-camera vitriol spills out from the set and into public record, you just know real toxicity...
One of Clint Eastwood’s Best Films Is Leaving Netflix in January

This iconic Clint Eastwood film is leaving the streaming platform this month. It is one of his best works…. It seems like every month, some great titles leave Netflix. While this creates room for more great movies, it can be sad to see some go. Clint Eastwood fans will be sad to hear that Mystic River is leaving the streaming platform on January 31, 2022.
Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
