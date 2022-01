The US dollar fell a bit on Wednesday against the Mexican peso but still remains well within the overall consolidation area. When you look at the last three trading sessions, we had formed a nice hammer at the 200 day EMA, followed by two shooting stars in a row. The candlestick during the trading session on Wednesday is quite a bit more bearish, but still has not broken down through the bottom of the hammer from the Friday session. In other words, I think that we are still very much in a consolidation area that is worth paying attention to.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO