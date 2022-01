Ashley Brewer had a break-out game Dec. 28 at Irene-Wakonda, scoring 19 points and pulling down 6 rebounds. But it was the Husky defense that took over the game in the 4th quarter, giving them a 53-49 win. Trailing 41-44, EPJ held the Eagles to just 5 points down the stretch and scored 12 points of their own to secure the win.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO