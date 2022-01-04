ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Charity cycling event expands, widens access

Daily News
 5 days ago

Before their son was diagnosed with...

www.palatkadailynews.com

edmidentity.com

SAYMYNAME Announces One Beat Charity Event at Exchange LA

SAYMYNAME teams up with Insomniac for One Beat – a charity event at Exchange LA that benefits Local Hearts Foundation. During the first few months of the pandemic, SAYMYNAME looked to celebrate unity and change in the world with the One Beat live stream. Hosted on Insomniac’s streaming channels, it featured a bevy of talented artists who came together to play, discuss ways to combat racism, and help raise funds for the Los Angeles Urban League. Now, that live stream has shifted into the physical world with the news that SAYMYNAME and Insomniac are bringing an in-person edition of One Beat to Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
penbaypilot.com

School charity drive in Camden turns into community event for local foster children

CAMDEN — What started as a school charity drive turned into a full community event with many dropping off backpacks to the school in the days leading up to Christmas. Seaside Village Preschool, in Camden, has just finished a backpack drive where they collected backpacks for local foster children.
dillonheraldonline.com

Cyclists Turn Out For Wright Strong Cycling Event

Wright H.E.A.R.T.S. (Helping Encourage Adrian’s Recovery Through Sponsorship) Board Members called and the cyclists came. The Inaugural WrightStrong Cycling Fundraiser happened on December 11, 2021 at the water fountain located on S. Railroad Avenue in Dillon, SC. The purpose of the event was to raise funds to assist Adrian...
DILLON, SC
Itemlive.com

Northeast Arc receives $10,000 grant

Northeast Arc’s Autism Support Center has received a $10,000 grant from the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. These funds will provide critical information and support to families with autism The post Northeast Arc receives $10,000 grant appeared first on Itemlive.
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
KVUE

Doctors encourage people experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize at-home care resources

AUSTIN, Texas — Although we are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Central Texas, the majority of people with the virus are recovering at home. Those people who are sick at home, or have kids who are sick with COVID-19, may want to talk to a doctor about how they can treat and keep track of their symptoms. That’s why some health providers, like Baylor Scott & White, have virtual options to help people fighting off COVID-19 at-home.
AUSTIN, TX
newsy.com

New York Nonprofit Helps Expand Internet Access

Daniel Heredia is a volunteer for NYC MESH, which is a nonprofit organization that provides affordable wifi access to low-income communities in New York City. "With the increased capacity to work from home, learning from home and etc., during the pandemic," Heredia said. "So NYC MESH hopes to be an alternative so people can have more reliable access in various parts of the city."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Government Technology

Remote Work Increases Accessibility, Widens Talent Pool

One million people with disabilities lost their jobs as the pandemic took hold in 2020. That’s one of the major negative impacts that lockdowns and the general economic downturn had on the disabled community. For a sense of scale, there are 1.9 million individuals with disabilities of working age (18 to 64) in just the state of California alone.
ADVOCACY
presidiosentinel.com

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of California Expands Access

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of California recently announced a $1.5 million investment in community-based programs aimed to reduce health disparities and improve health equity in San Diego. The funding will support initiatives from 17 San Diego organizations, including community- and faith-based organizations, educational institutions, federally qualified health centers and nonprofits, to address specific health needs of underserved members of the community and gaps in access to health care.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Daily News

New year, new resolutions

The percentage of people who make New Year’s resolutions each year can range from 27-60 percent. The most common resolutions are related to changes in body and health. Unfortunately, many give up on their resolutions before the calendar flips from January to February. There are a variety of reasons for this.
WAHPETON, ND
News 8 WROC

The Medicine Shoppe in Ilion providing Monoclonal Antibody treatments

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we continue to try to combat the pandemic, Steven and Colleen Pardi of The Ilion Medicine Shoppe are working to not only get the community tested for COVID-19, but provide Monoclonal Antibody treatment at their wellness clinic at Francesca’s Banquet and Catering Hall. “Many people have said that I really […]
ILION, NY

