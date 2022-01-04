Charity cycling event expands, widens access

SAYMYNAME teams up with Insomniac for One Beat – a charity event at Exchange LA that benefits Local Hearts Foundation. During the first few months of the pandemic, SAYMYNAME looked to celebrate unity and change in the world with the One Beat live stream. Hosted on Insomniac’s streaming channels, it featured a bevy of talented artists who came together to play, discuss ways to combat racism, and help raise funds for the Los Angeles Urban League. Now, that live stream has shifted into the physical world with the news that SAYMYNAME and Insomniac are bringing an in-person edition of One Beat to Los Angeles.

