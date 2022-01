EXCLUSIVE: Masked Singer UK and Hard Cell super-indie Argonon is in advanced discussions over potential acquisitions on the West Coast and has shifted its U.S. development team to LA. The move comes as CEO James Burstall forecasts the London-headquartered outfit’s “biggest year yet,” with a focus on M&A and West Coast expansion and 200 hours’ worth of production confirmed. Burstall said a “strategic growth plan through international expansion and creative acquisition” will likely see the group enlarged by the end of 2022. Discussions around potential West Coast acquisitions and partnerships are currently taking place, Deadline understands, with more to come over the coming weeks...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO