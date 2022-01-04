ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police: Man In Custody After Oxford Circle Shooting Leaves Mother Dead, Teenage Son Injured

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2P2C_0dcG4KQd00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mother is dead and her son is seriously injured after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section Monday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene as police investigated at Magee and Whitaker Avenues.

Officers say they heard gunshots as they arrived just after 10:30 p.m. and spotted a man trying to climb out a window of a home.

They believe he may have fatally shot 35-year-old Tasena Jennings in the head and chest. Her 17-year-old son was also shot.

“At that point, they saw a 17-year-old male without a shirt on walking out the front door of the property,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “He was clearly suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police took that shooting victim to Einstein Hospital where he’s critical but is stabilized, so he’s expected to survive.”

Police say the man who tried to climb out of the window eventually came out with his hands up. They are now working to recover the gun used in this shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

CBS Philly

Man Shot During Attempted Carjacking In Oxford Circle, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who was on his way to work early Thursday morning was shot during an attempted carjacking, according to Philadelphia police. This happened in the 1500 block of Knorr Street around 3 a.m. Police said the 59-year-old victim had just driven away from his house when a man approached the car with a gun. He jumped in the passenger seat and tried to pull the victim out of the car. During the struggle, the suspect shot the victim in the leg. When he couldn’t get the car, he and two other men left in another vehicle. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cab Driver Grazed By Bullet During Attempted Carjacking In Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cab driver is recovering after Philadelphia police say he was grazed by a bullet during an attempted carjacking. The incident happened in the 2100 block of Fanshawe Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The department said the driver was picking up a fare when two men tried to steal his cab. When he drove off, the suspects fired gunshots. The cab driver is expected to be okay. This is the second incident this week involving violence toward a cab or rideshare driver. A 38-year-old legally armed Lyft driver shot two men during a carjacking in West Philadelphia. No arrests have been made in either case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Nearly Dozen Gunpoint Robberies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to find a serial robber before he can strike again. The man was caught on surveillance video from one of the recent robberies at a Rite Aid store. Police say the same suspect has struck almost a dozen times since late November. He’s hit stores across the city — mostly in Northwest and Northeast Philadelphia. The most recent ones happened within a 35-minute span on New Year’s Day. There’s a $5,000 reward if you can help police find that suspect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘Sisters, Nieces And Nephews’: Loved Ones Heartbroken After 12 Killed In Fairmount Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday was a dark day in Philadelphia as one of the deadliest fires in the city’s history ripped through a rowhome. At least 12 people are dead, including eight children. We’re learning about the people who died in the fire. Loved ones of the victims are heartbroken over the losses of a dozen lives. They say many of the victims were family members. From above, Chopper 3 captured a procession of police vehicles that carried the victims’ bodies from North 23rd Street to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Wednesday night, neighbors placed candles and flowers on the corner of 23rd and Parrish...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Legally Armed Lyft Driver Shoots 2 Men During Carjacking In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 38-year-old Lyft driver shot two men during a carjacking in West Philadelphia, police say. The Lyft driver was reportedly on the 1100 block of North 40th Street just after 2:30 p.m. Monday when he was rear-ended by a vehicle twice. When the driver exited his vehicle, he was approached by a man who exited the striking vehicle with a shotgun and took the Lyft driver’s vehicle. The Lyft driver has a valid permit to carry and shot the man with his personal weapon. The driver of the striking vehicle then attempted to hit the victim when he fired his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

16-Year-Old Byron Thompson Killed In New Year’s Day Shooting Near Temple University: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the teenager killed in the New Year’s Day shooting near Temple University as 16-year-old Byron Thompson. The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Saturday. Police say Thompson, who lived in Trenton, was shot in the back of the head and killed. Four other victims were injured during the shooting. A 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach and his right thigh and placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital, according to police. Another 27-year-old man was shot in his left leg.  A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her left leg, police say. The last victim, a 24-year-old woman, was shot in her groin. They were all placed in stable condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made in the shooting. It’s currently under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed During Fight Inside North Philadelphia Deli, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was murdered inside a North Philadelphia deli on Monday afternoon. It happened inside a corner store at North Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue around 4 p.m. Police say a 38-year-old man was getting ready to pay for his order when he got into a fight with the gunman and was shot four times. Officers are still looking for a suspect. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Pleads Guilty To Montgomery County Democratic Committee Office Shooting After Threatening Email

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County man has pleaded guilty in connection to a January 2021 shooting at the Montgomery County Democratic Party headquarters in Norristown. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday 48-year-old Anthony Nero pleaded guilty to charges of sending threatening communications and cyberstalking. (Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office) Court documents say Nero sent a threatening message over the internet to the MCDP stating the headquarters “should probably beef up security,” on Jan. 7, 2021. Thirteen days later, on President Joe Biden’s inauguration day, MCDP officials found the front window of its Norristown headquarters had been shot three times. Nero admitted...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

PHA Residents Sounded Alarm On Escape Routes Years Before Deadly Fairmount Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are many questions surrounding the Philadelphia Housing Authority property at the center of Wednesday’s deadly fire, from how many people lived inside the home to if the smoke detectors inside were operational. The main question: What went wrong? Sources close to the investigation tell CBS3 all indications are the deadly fire that killed at least a dozen — including eight children and four adults — was a terrible accident. The @PhillyMayor begins the news conference saying, “losing so many kids is just devastating.” @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/RISTi8SYoL — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 5, 2022 Neighbors and residents told CBS3 they sounded the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Distraught Philadelphia Leaders Respond To Fairmount Fire That Killed At Least 12 People: ‘Your Whole Body Just Sinks’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Distraught city leaders are responding to Wednesday’s tragic fire that killed at least 12 people in Fairmount and they’re also providing fire safety information to residents in the neighborhood. City leaders are heartbroken by the tragic fire that claimed at least 12 lives, mostly children. Eyewitness News talked to the City Council president who was at the scene Wednesday morning. He was still trying to find the words hours after the devastating loss. “This is just tragic. I don’t know what to say,” City Council President Darrell Clarke said. Clarke was rendered speechless after arriving at the tragic fire scene...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

First Lady Jill Biden Among Leaders Reacting To ‘Heartbreaking Loss’ In Deadly Fire At Philadelphia Housing Authority Apartments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Leaders, including the First Lady, are expressing their condolences and shock following the deadly fire Wednesday morning at two Philadelphia Housing Authorities apartments, leaving 12 people dead. Seven of those victims were children.     Mayor Jim Kenney’s emotion-charged words at a mid-morning press conference emphasized those children who were killed, saying, “This is without a doubt, one of the most tragic days in our city’s history. Loss of so many people in such a tragic way. I don’t have much more to say other than please keep all these people and these children in your prayers.” “Losing so many kids...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Recovering After Shooting In Roxborough, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Roxborough Sunday night, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Lemonte Street. The department said officers found a man shot in the groin. He arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle and was later transferred. Police said he is currently in stable condition. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Up To 20 Vehicles Crash On Passyunk Avenue Bridge In South Philadelphia, Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Icy roads caused chaos in Philadelphia Wednesday morning, slowing down commuters and delivery drivers. As rain and cooler temperatures set it in overnight, it led to an icy Wednesday morning causing major traffic jams. “Delay, more time that I don’t have,” one driver said. Commuters at a standstill and delivery truck drivers are now off to a late start. “I need to figure out a way to get around it,” the driver said. “I’ve been through worse,” another man said. The Passyunk Avenue Bridge in South Philadelphia was a sheet of ice. #COMMUTERALERT: Nearly 20 vehicles are involved in a crash on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Quakertown Community Pays Tribute To Eric King, Sons Who Died In Christmas Morning House Fire

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Quakertown’s sports community gathered Wednesday night pay tribute to a beloved coach and his two sons who died in a Christmas morning house fire. The Quakertown Youth Baseball Association organized the vigil. Firefighters were called to the scene on the first block of Essex Court around 1:30 a.m. Christmas morning. Eric King, along with 11-year-old Liam and Patrick, 8, died. Eric’s wife and other son were rushed to the hospital for injuries and smoke inhalation. Friends and relatives remembered the coach and his sons, who also played on the baseball teams. “My brother Eric had a heart of gold, a smile that lit the darkest room, and a hug that you felt in your soul,” Sarah Thiel told the crowd. Friend Steve Lambing said, “Eric loved his family and was proud of his boys. You have three of the best angels you could ask for watching over you.” The borough of Quakertown helped make the vigil possible. The house fire was ruled accidental.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Willie Stokes Released From Pennsylvania Prison After Federal Court Throws Out 1984 Murder Conviction

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man is free after a federal court threw out his 1984 murder conviction. Willie Stokes walked out of the state correctional institution in Chester, Delaware County Tuesday afternoon. Stokes was 37 years into a life sentence until Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office investigated and found that Stokes did not get due process. Last month, a federal court found that a key witness lied. An attorney for Stokes said Philadelphia police offered the witness sex and drugs in exchange for false testimony. Stokes spoke briefly outside the prison. “He’s only known for a half hour he was going to be released, this isn’t something that we expected,” Attorney Michael Diamondstein said. An attorney for Stokes said the case is an example of years of injustice against Philadelphians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Woman Wanted In Connection With Shooting Death Of Mother’s Fiancé, Prosecutors Say

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Merion Township police are searching for a Philadelphia woman who they say shot and killed her mother’s fiancé in the lobby of a Bala Cynwyd apartment building. Samiyah Williams, 24, is wanted for killing 49-year-old Adrionne Reaves. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Delwyn Apartments at 20 St. Asaphs Road on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the lobby around 9:55 p.m. and found Reaves dead from a shot to the head. Investigators learned Reaves and his fiancée got into an argument in the apartment parking lot more than an hour before the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Gun Violence: Overnight Shootings Leave 2 Dead, Several Others Injured On New Year’s Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a New Year, but Philadelphia’s 2021 gun violence problem hasn’t gone anywhere. On Saturday, the city started 2022 with several overnight shootings, including one where a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head and killed near Temple University’s campus. Four others were injured during that shooting on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. In Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood, a shooting left a 33-year-old man dead and two women in stable condition, according to police. Meanwhile, a triple shooting in Frankford sent three men to the hospital, according to officials. The shooting occurred on the 3900...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Samiyah Williams Charged With First-Degree Murder In Connection To Killing Of Her Mother’s Fiancé On New Year’s Eve, Officials Say

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Samiyah Williams has been charged for allegedly killing Adrionne Reaves, her mother’s fiancé, on New Year’s Eve, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced on Monday. Williams turned herself in on Monday morning. Williams was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and possessing an instrument of crime, according to officials. Reaves’ murder took place last week on New Year’s Eve in the lobby of the Delwyn Apartments in Bala Cynwyd, police say. Just before 10 p.m., Lower Merion police arrived on the scene and found Reaves dead with a gunshot wound to the head. An investigation revealed that Reaves was walking through the lobby with his fiancee, Joi Furman, the suspect’s mother, and two other women when he was shot by Williams. Investigators say that Williams and her grandmother were called to the apartment building by Furman, who told them about a fight with Reaves where he “laid hands on her.” A preliminary hearing for Williams is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
