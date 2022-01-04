Philadelphia Police: Man In Custody After Oxford Circle Shooting Leaves Mother Dead, Teenage Son Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mother is dead and her son is seriously injured after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section Monday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene as police investigated at Magee and Whitaker Avenues.

Officers say they heard gunshots as they arrived just after 10:30 p.m. and spotted a man trying to climb out a window of a home.

They believe he may have fatally shot 35-year-old Tasena Jennings in the head and chest. Her 17-year-old son was also shot.

“At that point, they saw a 17-year-old male without a shirt on walking out the front door of the property,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “He was clearly suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police took that shooting victim to Einstein Hospital where he’s critical but is stabilized, so he’s expected to survive.”

Police say the man who tried to climb out of the window eventually came out with his hands up. They are now working to recover the gun used in this shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .