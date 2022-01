A creative and raw visual novel that’s deeply relatable, Stilstand feels right at home on the Nintendo Switch. The Finger Guns review. It has been more than a year since I first played Stilstand but it is a game that has stuck with me. It might only be an hour long but the darkly funny yet painfully frank take on mental health has stuck with me. So much so that when the game released on PlayStation 4, I bought and played it again. Now I find myself playing the Nintendo Switch version. It’s rare that I’ve ever played a game three times in my life time. I can only think of Monkey Island, Sonic 2 and Skyrim that I’ve ever played more times than this. It’s such a digestible game, easily fitting into an evening, that it has been a joy each and every time I’ve played it. For those that can relate to the protagonist’s plight though, there’s every chance that Stilstand will stick with you, long after it has ended.

