The Way You Fish In New York State Could Change 2022

Do you feel like you're in the "Groundhog Day" movie, and just like the main character, waking up on any given day this week, experiencing this same time last year all over again when it comes to COVID-19? That's because the after-holiday spike in COVID cases is very much like last year but with a big difference: many people are now vaccinated against the virus and although case numbers are climbing, hospitalizations don't seem to be spiking like they did last year when we saw a post-holiday climb in case numbers. Below, check out the latest COVID-related information in our Tri-county, New York region.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO