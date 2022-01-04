Carmelo Anthony shares his story in 'Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised'

LeBron James is calling for an NBA commenter to be fired over remarks made about Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr pulling “that trigger” - because Porter’s father was jailed for shooting someone, and later killed by a gun.On Wednesday night, Porter Jr led the Rockets to victory, but as this was happening, Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor made the comment that he later insisted was an error.“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said on the NBC Sports Washington game broadcast, over footage of a...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO