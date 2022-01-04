ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK weather: first widespread frost of winter due this week

By Mark Brown
The Guardian
 2 days ago
A woman pulls a child through the snow on a sledge in County Durham Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Weather forecasters are predicting the UK’s first widespread frost of the winter with overnight temperatures expected to dip below freezing on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Later in the week many parts of western Scotland, north-west England and Northern Ireland could be affected by treacherous icy conditions and snow as wintry showers arrive from the west.

The warnings are in marked contrast to a spell of mild weather , with record new year temperatures across the UK thanks to a flow of warm subtropical air from the Azores.

The highest on New Year’s Eve, 16.5C (61.7F), was recorded in Bala in north Wales . On New Year’s Day 16.3C was recorded in St James’s Park, central London, provisionally setting a record, the Met Office said.

The cold weather forecast this week is much more in line with what is expected at this time of year, forecasters said.

Yellow weather warnings were issued by the Met Office for Wednesday and Friday. The Wednesday warning is for snow showers and icy stretches in the north of Scotland with 10-15cm of snow possible in higher places.

The Friday warning is for sleet and snow showers covering the north-west of England and western parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. It could mean difficult driving conditions and disruption to travel.

Richard Miles, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the fall in temperatures into Thursday would give the UK the first widespread frost of the winter.

“It’s going to be colder than we have been used to over the last couple of days and Christmas,” he said. “We are going into a period when temperatures will be dropping quite a bit.”

For some, bitterly cold temperatures arrived on Tuesday morning with -6C recorded in Shap, Cumbria . Many people in County Durham and Northumberland woke up to fresh snowfall .

On Tuesday snow and strong winds in northern Scotland brought difficult travel conditions and disruption to a number of ferry services. On one of the busiest routes, between Ardrossan in North Ayrshire and Brodick on the Isle of Arran, services were cancelled from mid-morning.

Many areas of the UK remain at risk of flooding. In England, there were 47 flood alerts and four flood warnings on the east coast on Tuesday afternoon as a result of higher than normal tides. In Scotland, there were six flood alerts and six warnings . In Wales, a flood alert for the north Wales coast, from the Dee estuary to the east coast of Anglesey, was due to remain in place until Wednesday .

Looking towards the weekend forecasters said temperatures were expected to rise slightly, but the picture remained unsettled with wintry showers expected for some.

The Met Office on Tuesday issued a yellow weather warning of icy patches for northern England . In northern Scotland, a yellow warning was given for snow showers and ice, while “very strong winds” in the far north were expected to bring travel delays and short-term power cuts.

