Hundreds more flights canceled due to COVID-19-related staffing issues

Many people are still trying to get home from the holidays – with about 15,000 flights being canceled or delayed since Christmas.

This morning, hundreds more are already canceled, partly due to airports and airlines being short staffed due to the surge in coronavirus infection.

Today, about 750 flights have been canceled within, into, or out of the United States.

This comes after airlines canceled more than 3,000 flights on Monday, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.