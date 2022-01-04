ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council Meeting

opelika-al.gov
 5 days ago

Citizens are invited to voice their opinions at each...

www.opelika-al.gov

concordnh.gov

Public Hearing Notice - January City Council Meeting

City Council will hold a public hearing during their regular meeting on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. Please see the following document for more information: Notification letter. More information is also included in this Amendment Report.
Deadline

New York City Grants Noncitizens The Right To Vote In Municipal Elections

A new law became official today that will allow an estimated 800,000 noncitizens to vote in New York City's upcoming local elections. New Mayor Eric Adams allowed the legislation – passed by the City Council last month – to automatically become law. It means that noncitizens can vote in municipal elections as soon as next year, unless a judge overturns the law, which opponents have vowed to do. Several communities in the US already allow noncitizens such municipal voting rights. The rights are limited, as the noncitizens cannot vote for president or members of congress, and can't weigh in on state races for governor, judges or legislators. The New York Board of Elections has to have a plan in place by July. The new law requires voter registration by noncitizens, which some may be reluctant to do. A separate ballot for municipal races would also need to be created, and the noncitizens – which include those authorized to work in the US, the so-called "Dreamers" – must show proof they have lived in the city for at least 30 days. It is estimated that one in nine New York City voters of legal age are noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
opelika-al.gov

Point Broadband presents a check for $100,000 for new pickleball courts

At the Opelika City Council Meeting on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Point Broadband presented the City of Opelika a check for $100,000 to support the construction of the 12 new pickleball courts at the Opelika Pickleball Facility. Construction of the new courts is currently taking place adjacent to the 12...
OPELIKA, AL
CBS New York

Itemlive.com

Nahant Planning Board no longer recording meetings

NAHANT – During their last meeting of 2021, the Planning Board voted 6-1 to stop the recording and publication of their meetings. Chair Daniel Berman declined to use his position The post Nahant Planning Board no longer recording meetings appeared first on Itemlive.
NAHANT, MA
wnav.com

AA County Council Votes Down Mask Mandate

(Annapolis, MD) WNAV — The Anne Arundel County Council voted this afternoon (Friday) to end the mask mandate that County Executive Steuart Pittman had executed. By a vote of four to three, the council voted down the mask mandate. Effective this afternoon (Friday), masks are not a requirement for entry in.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho GOP committee unanimously defeats proposed ballot rule that would have required endorsements

A rule that would have required any candidate seeking a statewide, legislative or county level position to first obtain the endorsement of Republican central committees in order to be placed on a primary election ballot was defeated unanimously during a party rules committee meeting on Friday. The rule was passed by the Bonneville County Republican […] The post Idaho GOP committee unanimously defeats proposed ballot rule that would have required endorsements appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
opelika-al.gov

Garbage & Recycling Schedule - Week of Jan. 17

During the week of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Opelika Environmental Services will not run routes on Monday. Routes for the remainder of the week will run a day behind the regular schedule. If your trash or recycling is picked up on Monday, please put your carts out on Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
CBS Baltimore

After Council Votes Against Renewing Policy, A.A. County Health Officer Restores Indoor Mask Mandate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hours after the council voted not to renew Anne Arundel county's indoor mask mandate, County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman issued a masking mandate for both indoor and outdoor public areas where distancing isn't possible, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced on Friday. The new mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday until Jan. 31. Earlier Friday the council voted not to extend Pittman's countywide mask mandate, which ended at noon. The council voted 4 to 3 to extend the mandate, but the extension needed a supermajority to pass. Four Democrats voted for extending the mandate, and three Republicans...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Mask mandate order changes in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council voted to change the indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, January 4.  The old mask mandate was set to expire when the county reached 85 percent vaccination, but as the county inches closer and closer to that benchmark, the council is shifting focus on a different metric. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

