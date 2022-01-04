ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's a big part of Deonte Harris' game that goes unnoticed, Sean Payton says

By Jeff Nowak
 3 days ago

NFL coaches often talk about "hidden yardage," and nowhere is that more invisible than in the return game.

And the return of Deonte Harris following a three-game suspension marks an important return to stealing as much of that as possible.

How exactly is it invisible? Well, Harris finished the game with just 8 net yards on his four punt returns, but his impact isn't fully told by that number. There were multiple short kicks that Harris fielded at full speed, running full-speed toward the onrushing defenders. Those plays might not yet return yards, but if that ball bounces, those invisible yards go the other way.

"Man it takes some courage. Because he’s sprinting forward," Payton said to WWL Radio's Mike Hoss and Bobby Hebert. "If the ball bounces it’s probably going to bounce another 20 yards, and it kept us really at midfield with his ability to come up and get his hands on those punt returns."

One of those punt returns was fielded at the Carolina 49 and returned 2 yards, another at the Carolina 41 and returned 3 yards, and another fair caught at the New Orleans 41. Those short fields helped the Saints set up early points in a game they needed every one of them.

But Harris' impact was also felt in the receiving game. While he was only targeted twice, "they were important," as Payton puts it. One was a sliding grab to the sideline for a first down in the third quarter, and the other a tough catch and run over the middle for 9 yards that helped set up the Saints' lone touchdown of the day.

The speedy 5-foot-6 receiver has missed the past three games and also spent time on the COVID list, but it hasn't been a disaster in the return game. Harris' absence has been an opportunity for second-year WR Easop Winston to open some eyes in call-ups from the practice squad.

But Harris has also represented the lone big-play threat in the offense this far, with 40-plus-yard receptions from each of Jameis Winston, Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill. His 33 catches for 546 yards are easily career highs in his third NFL season, and his three TDs have gone for 72, 70 and 55 yards.

"it’s great having him back obviously," Payton said. "He’s someone that we can do so many things with and it’s nice to see him healthy and out there."

Tre'Quan Smith missed Week 17, but the duo of Harris and Callaway has been the only real threat out of the Saints WR room throughout the season. Callaway has been on a tear in the latter portion of the season, grabbing 16 passes for 255 yards over the past three games, even while still struggling with drops on some of the easier opportunities. In the 13 games prior he'd logged 30 catches for 443 yards, an average of 2.3 catches and 34 yards per game.

"He rebounded well," Sean Payton said, noting his important ability to make catches in traffic.

In the end, it was all part of an offense that has struggled for long stretches and went 11 consecutive quarters without a touchdown. Despite that the Saints won two of three games to set up a potential playoff berth. More points would be one of the goals, but getting wins is the far more important one. Well, with Week 16 notwithstanding, a loss to the Dolphins that Payton says he could "write a book about" some day.

One common thread in all of the Saints' wins is ball-security. The Saints are 6-0 in games this season in which they haven't given up a fumble or interception. They've actually won their past 14 turnover-free games dating back to 2019.

But the biggest key? It all goes back to a universal sports truth that Payton and Pelicans coach Willie Green were texting about recently.

"The one thing that universally applies to a lot of sports is if you’re playing really, really good defense, you’re going to be in most games," Payton said. "And so all those things that lead to winning is not giving your opponent extra possessions, not turning the football over. Understanding the hidden yardage and field position and playing good defense. If you’re struggling in those areas you’re not going to win a lot of games. That’s one of things that we’ve done well in our wins this season."

