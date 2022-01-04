Interview with Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi

Air New Zealand has been rated the world’s safest airline in a 2022 list released by AirlineRatings.com.The website monitors 385 airlines worldwide and publishes a Top 20 list each year.Airlines are ranked on their crash and incident records, audits from aviation governing and industry bodies, government audits, industry-leading safety initiatives, and fleet age - as well as their Covid-19 safety protocols.The rest of the top five were: Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and TAP Air Portugal.Virgin Atlantic came in at 10th place, while British Airways was ranked 17th.Editor-in-chief of AirRatings.com, Geoffrey Thomas, said; “Air New Zealand is a stand-out...
