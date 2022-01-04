ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Klinghoffer honours the late Betty White with touching cover of Golden Girls theme song: “There has been a lot of loss lately, a lot of endings”

By Daniel Seah
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has honoured the late Betty White with a touching cover of Thank You For Being A Friend, the Andrew Gold-penned tune which served the theme song of the Golden Girls. Klinghoffer shared his cover of the song yesterday (3 January) to...

Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
Andrew Gold
Betty White
Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
When is Betty White's funeral?

BETTY White was just weeks away from her 100th birthday when it was announced she tragically passed away on December 31, 2021. Since the news first broke, many have come together to celebrate White's historic career, reflecting on all her achievements since her introduction to the entertainment industry in 1945.
Betty White Has Been Married 3 Times — Get to Know the 'Golden Girls' Star's Husbands!

We all know that Betty White had an incredible career that spanned more than 70 years, but she also lived quite the personal life — she was married three times. The Golden Girls alum, who died at age 99 in December 2021, first tied the knot to a man named Dick Barker, which was then followed by a marriage to Lane Allen and then a longtime marriage to Allen Ludden. While the legend did not have any biological children during her relationships, she is a stepmom to her third husband’s kids — David, 71, Martha, 69, and Sarah, 67 — and continues in her role ever since Allen passed away after a battle with stomach cancer.
Dolly Parton pays tribute to the late Betty White

Dolly Parton took to social media to pay tribute to Betty White, who died on Friday morning (Dec. 31) at the age of 99. In a post on Saturday morning (Jan. 1) on Twitter, Parton says White “will live forever.” She tweeted: “While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing. Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after. I will always love her as we all will!” The feeling was mutual. In a 2010 interview, White revealed that she was a country music fan, adding that Parton’s “9 to 5” was one of her favorite songs. Said Betty: “I like Dolly’s whole approach to life with ongoing and uplifting songs. I never met Dolly but everything I ever heard about her she was a great gal to know and you could kind of get it in her music and her voice and her approach to lyrics.”
Betty White's last word has been revealed and people are tearing up

The iconic, trailblazing actress Betty White died this week - and her last word has left people tearing up.After working together on The Carol Burnett Show and Mama’s Family in the 1970s and 1980s, Vicky Lawrence, a friend of White’s, chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about her relationship with White and their last interaction.“I hadn’t been able to reach her lately… I knew she was not well, and this was coming, but it was still sad not to hear from her,” Lawrence told the outlet.She continued: “I talked to Carol yesterday, and we agreed it is so f****** hard to watch the people you love...
Betty White, 'Golden Girls' Icon, Dies At 99

Betty White, the beloved actress with the longest-running career for any woman in TV, died Friday morning at her home in California. Though Betty White was best known for the role of Rose Nylund on "Golden Girls" from 1985 to 1992, she started working in TV in 1949, and starred in "The Betty White Show" beginning in 1977. Her breakout role in comedy TV was in 1973 as Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
Betty White! At Almost 100 A Legend, Still Gone Too Soon!

I just celebrate the 50th anniversary of my first radio show in Chicago, so I guess I do have some understanding of longevity! Last week we lost a treasure of a woman, so funny and self deprecating, just weeks before her 100th birthday. Now that’s longevity! Betty White was as well known as almost anyone in television that I can think of and referred to as a comedic treasure. From early television roles to a staple panelist of American game shows, then The Mary Tyler Moore Show as the character Sue Ann Nivens, Rose in The Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland, movies like The Proposal and that stunning and successful Facebook-based campaign to have her host Saturday Night Live in 2010, garnering her a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Betty White’s career spanned more than seven decades and immeasurable amount of laughter. Go back and watch something of hers and I guarantee you will laugh! Thanks Betty.
Josh Klinghoffer Pays Musical Tribute To Betty White

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer paid a musical tribute to Betty White, who died on December 31st at the age of 99. He played a cover of White's hit series Golden Girls theme song, “You've Got A Friend,” and shared it on social media along with a lengthy post.
John Mayer Thanks Betty White For Being A Friend With 'Golden Girls' Theme On 'CNN' [Video]

Tough years always seem to throw one final blow as they go from reality to history. 2021’s cruel farewell was TV icon Betty White, who passed on New Year’s Eve just days shy of her 100th birthday. Among the many people to pay tribute to the comedic giant was John Mayer, who provided a performance of the Golden Girls theme song to the CNN New Year’s Eve Live broadcast.
See Betty White Sing Death-Metal 'Golden Girls' Theme on 'SNL' in 2010

2021 couldn't just slip quietly out the door. It had to take Betty White on the way out. The beloved TV icon passed away at the mighty age of 99 on December 31st. Among the many standout moments of her celebrated career, our favorite might be when she hosted Saturday Night Live on Mothers' Day weekend in 2010. The show's sketches included a digital short in which the SNL cast — including, at the time, noted metalhead Fred Armisen — sang "Thank You For Being a Friend" from White's groundbreaking sitcom, The Golden Girls.
