Josh Klinghoffer honours the late Betty White with touching cover of Golden Girls theme song: “There has been a lot of loss lately, a lot of endings”

I just celebrate the 50th anniversary of my first radio show in Chicago, so I guess I do have some understanding of longevity! Last week we lost a treasure of a woman, so funny and self deprecating, just weeks before her 100th birthday. Now that’s longevity! Betty White was as well known as almost anyone in television that I can think of and referred to as a comedic treasure. From early television roles to a staple panelist of American game shows, then The Mary Tyler Moore Show as the character Sue Ann Nivens, Rose in The Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland, movies like The Proposal and that stunning and successful Facebook-based campaign to have her host Saturday Night Live in 2010, garnering her a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Betty White’s career spanned more than seven decades and immeasurable amount of laughter. Go back and watch something of hers and I guarantee you will laugh! Thanks Betty.
Comments / 0