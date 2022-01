The No. 23 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rode its first-half lead to victory over Iowa on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. The game featured a meeting between two of the top scorers in the nation: UW’s Johnny Davis and Iowa’s Keegan Murray, who are first and third in scoring average, respectively. Davis’ team, however, came out on top after an 87-78 victory in the Big Ten Conference matchup.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO