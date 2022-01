After four full days of deliberations in the fraud case against Elizabeth Holmes, no verdict was reached by the time jurors were excused on Thursday afternoon. Deliberations in the case, which includes more than 900 exhibits and testimony from 32 witnesses, including Holmes herself, resumed Monday following a three-day weekend due to a court holiday Friday. Deliberations are scheduled to resume at the federal courthouse in San Jose on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

