Https://open.spotify.com/album/341pb8OngvcHEOkiQ5zIFN. “Regenerated” – Debut Solo Full-Length Album from Enjetic Dropping in Stores Christmas Day with Additional Releases to Follow For Immediate Release “Regenerated,” which drops on the major streaming/download platforms on Christmas Day 2021, will effectively serve as Enjetic’s debut full-length solo album. It will also be his first full length release where production chores were not handled by his mentor Charles Hamilton (a renowned Hip-Hop artist who recorded for Interscope & Republic Records), such as was the case in 2020’s “Timeless” release. With “Regenerated,” Enjetic explains that he is “showing I’m back – I had taken a hiatus from the game for a bit, but this album is basically my rebirth of myself and my music career.”

