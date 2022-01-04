ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines flying higher as Omicron data continues to point to milder illness

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – UK-based airlines were all trading with strong gains on the first trading day of the year as the latest data on the Omicron COVID variant continues to point towards a less severe illness than previous strains. Although infections levels have risen to unprecedented levels - the...

Why do airlines set weird departure and arrival times?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
Alaska Air trims January flights to cope with virus outbreak

Alaska Airlines said Thursday it will trim its schedule by about 10% for the rest of January as it deals with “unprecedented” numbers of employees calling in sick during the current COVID-19 surge.The move by Alaska is similar to a decision last week by JetBlue Airways to cut about 1,300 flights through mid-January.Alaska's announcement came on a day in which more than 2,100 U.S. flights were canceled by early evening on the East Coast according to FlightAware. The tracking service said that equaled about 8% of the day's scheduled flights, and it was the 12th straight day of 1,000-plus...
Plane Company To Operate 18,000 "Ghost Flights" To Keep Landing Slots

Flight company Lufthansa say they will be forced to carry out 18,000 "ghost flights" this winter in order to keep their take-off and landing slots. In the coming weeks, the group expects to cancel some 33,000 flights due to a fall in air travel caused by the spike in COVID-19 cases in the wake of Omicron. CEO Carsten Spohr told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the reduced demand was coming from Germany, Switzerland and Austria, who have been hit especially hard during this wave of the pandemic.
European Airlines Are Operating 18,000 Empty Flights Because of a Dumb Rule

The airline company Lufthansa will operate 18,000 “empty, unnecessary” flights this winter that would have otherwise been cancelled due to lack of passengers. The empty flights will run because of rules imposed by the European Union which mean that airlines must use 80 percent of their airport slots. If they don’t, they risk losing their take-off and landing rights to rival carriers.
Wizz Air Is Aiming For An Average Fleet Age Of Just 3 Years By 2025

Across all of its divisions, low-cost carrier Wizz Air boasts a sizeable passenger fleet consisting entirely of Airbus narrowbodies. In recent years, it has taken steps to modernize its aircraft by adding jets from the new Airbus A320neo series. As we head towards the mid 2020s, the airline hopes that the average age of its aircraft will drop to just three years old.
Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights

Pakistan's national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country's aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was decertified by the world's civil aviation authority in 2020 after one of its Airbus A-320s crashed while landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 passengers and crew. Flight 8303 damaged its engines when the pilots attempted to land without the undercarriage lowered, and crashed into a crowded neighbourhood while circling for a second attempt. The accident was attributed to pilot error as a result of the crew being out of action for months, having been grounded by the coronavirus epidemic.
Safest airlines 2022: Reigning champ Qantas takes a nosedive, and Southwest falls off the list

As both travel and coronavirus cases surge, AirlineRatings.com has released its annual ranking of the world’s safest airlines, and this year’s list saw some turbulence. Notably, Qantas, the famously safe Australian carrier that topped the list for the past few years, took a steep nosedive down to seventh place. That was due to a “slight increase in incidents coupled with the fleet age,” AirlineRatings.com’s editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas told CNN. While the website doesn’t specify, it doesn’t escape notice that Qantas made a high-profile gaffe in October, when a Boeing flight en route from Perth to Adelaide had to be diverted due to a fuel imbalance, which was classified as a “serious incident.” (An imbalance occurs when the fuel tanks on the left and right wings of the place contain unequal amounts, making one side heavier than the other.)
US airlines cancel more flights over Omicron surge, winter weather

An ongoing wave of US flight cancellations continued Wednesday as embattled airlines grapple with winter storms and staffing shortages due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. More than 1,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled as of midday Wednesday, according to tracking data from FlightAware. Additionally, more than 2,500 US flights were delayed.
COVID-19 surge causes near-empty flights crisscrossing Europe

Europe's sky is filling up with near-empty polluting planes that serve little other purpose than safeguarding airlines' valuable time slots at some of the world's most important airports. The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has put many off flying, and because of it, getting people and goods from point...
Delta Boeing 767 Returns To Madrid Following Engine Shutdown

Pilots aborted a Delta Air Lines flight to New York on New Year’s Day when an engine failed shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 767-300 had departed Madrid-Barajas Airport mid-morning on Sunday bound for the US when the CF6 engine failed. Engine failure cuts flight to New York short. According...
