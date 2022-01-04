UPDATE: BTIG Starts Renalytix AI Plc. (RNLX) at Buy

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang initiates coverage on Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $86.00. The analyst comments "BILI is a leading online community-oriented video platform targeting Generation Z (Gen Z) users. The Company is uniquely positioned as a vertical leader in China’s online video and entertainment sector focused on quality PUGC content and distinct community culture, which allows it to enjoy high user stickiness. While started as a Gen-Z oriented online video platform for ACG content, BILI has evolved into a full-spectrum online video and entertainment platform covering diversified content (lifestyle, gaming, education, beauty, etc.) and services (mid-to-long and short videos, live streaming, eSports, etc.) We believe this transformation allows BILI to appeal to a wider user base and build a more comprehensive online entertainment platform, which in turn should result in expanded TAM and monetization opportunities. We initiate coverage on BILI with a Buy rating and a PT of $86."
