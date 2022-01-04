ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: BTIG Starts Renalytix AI Plc. (RNLX) at Buy

 5 days ago

BTIG analyst Mark Massaro initiates coverage on Renalytix AI Plc. (NASDAQ: RNLX) with a Buy rating and a price target of $24.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of Renalytix with a Buy rating and $24...

UPDATE: Needham & Company Starts Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Bernie McTernan initiates coverage on Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $13.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage on VCSA shares with a Buy rating and a $13 price target. We see VCSA as a beneficiary of rising demand for alternative accommodations in the travel industry and of consumers' growing desire to serve as both supply and demand for lodging. As a supply aggregator, VCSA is just scratching the surface of this opportunity, and we see a runway for it more than doubling its active homes by '25E, driving a 25% revenue CAGR and a >10% adj. EBITDA margin."
UPDATE: UBS Resumes CareMax Inc. (CMAX) at Buy

UBS analyst Andrew Mok resumes coverage on CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades CarGurus Inc. (CARG) to Buy

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni upgraded CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: KeyBanc Starts Plug Power (PLUG) at Overweight

KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani initiates coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $40.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Plug Power (PLUG) with an Overweight rating and a $40 price target due to the Company’s leading industry position as it has one of the largest scale businesses compared to its public peers, its high revenue growth of more than 50% per annum for the next few years, its strong corporate partnerships with the likes of Amazon, Home Depot, General Motors, and Walmart, and the sizable $3.5B cash position on its balance sheet. Our $40 price target is based on a 25x multiple of 2022 revenue."
R.F. Lafferty Starts NextNav (NN) at Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. R.F. Lafferty analyst Jamie Perez initiates coverage on NextNav (NASDAQ: NN) with a Buy rating and a price target of $16.00. The analyst commented, "NextNav is developing the next...
UPDATE: Cowen Starts 2Seventy Bio (TSTV) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Yaron Werber initiates coverage on 2Seventy Bio (NASDAQ: TSTV) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BTIG Downgrades Vocera Communications (VCRA) to Neutral, Following Acquisition

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BTIG analyst David Larsen downgraded Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $280.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Vocera Communications click here....
UPDATE: Benchmark Starts Bilibili (BILI) at Buy

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang initiates coverage on Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $86.00. The analyst comments "BILI is a leading online community-oriented video platform targeting Generation Z (Gen Z) users. The Company is uniquely positioned as a vertical leader in China’s online video and entertainment sector focused on quality PUGC content and distinct community culture, which allows it to enjoy high user stickiness. While started as a Gen-Z oriented online video platform for ACG content, BILI has evolved into a full-spectrum online video and entertainment platform covering diversified content (lifestyle, gaming, education, beauty, etc.) and services (mid-to-long and short videos, live streaming, eSports, etc.) We believe this transformation allows BILI to appeal to a wider user base and build a more comprehensive online entertainment platform, which in turn should result in expanded TAM and monetization opportunities. We initiate coverage on BILI with a Buy rating and a PT of $86."
BTIG Downgrades Avrobio Inc. (AVRO) to Neutral

BTIG analyst Yun Zhong downgraded Avrobio Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) from Buy to Neutral. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Avrobio Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Avrobio Inc. click here. Shares of Avrobio Inc. closed at $2.56 yesterday.
UPDATE: Wells Fargo Starts Zscaler (ZS) at Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiates coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $400.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of ZS with an Overweight rating and a $400 price target, which is based on 38x EV/CY23E Sales. The volume and sophistication of cyber attack's is increasing at an alarming rate, and the only way to effectively defend against an attack is to deploy a Zero Trust architecture, in our view. While many vendors are now marketing Zero Trust offerings, not all platforms were created equal. We believe Zscaler offers.
UPDATE: Loop Capital Starts Colfax Corporation (CFX) at Hold

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert initiates coverage on Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) with a Hold rating and a price target of $45.00. The analyst comments "(SOTP 13x EV/EBITDA for ESAB, 12.5x Enovis, or 18x our CY22 EPS forecast of $2.50). Colfax is a story of frequent portfolio realignment, culminating with the impending split into separate FabTech/ ESAB and MedTech/ Enovis businesses through a tax-free spin during 1Q22. For ESAB, the separation should support accelerated growth and the potential for a stronger multiple reflecting the impressive improvement the business has made over the past decade. Meanwhile, Enovis will continue to build scale and drive accelerated growth by emphasizing focus on the extremities market within the reconstructive business. Continued accretive M&A and the potential for a take-out over time also present positive drivers for Enovis, which is a sub-scale player today, but growing rapidly. The separation should allow the intrinsic value of each business to be realized. Higher leverage and international exposure present near-term headwinds for ESAB, while lack of scale and heavy investment costs present challenges for Enovis, but we like the long-term set-up."
UPDATE: UBS Starts Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) at Neutral

UBS analyst John Hodulik initiates coverage on Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ: CYXT) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $14.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of Cyxtera (CYXT) with a Neutral rating and $14 PT. We believe the company stands to benefit from secular trends in the third party data center industry, including growing demand for cloud connectivity, enterprise outsourcing and the digitalization of the economy. Cyxtera has made strides in evolving from its CenturyLink origins to a carrier-neutral interconnection platform, though this legacy still leaves it with a largely leased asset base of older facilities. The stock trades at ~16x forward EBITDA, a premium to prior telco data center M&A at 12-13x but a discount to data center REIT peers at ~26x. We see a balanced risk-reward at the current valuation given lack of REIT status, low asset ownership and execution risk on the lease-up of vacant space."
Renalytix Ends Down Slightly After ADA Joint Program and Buy Rating

Investing.com — Renalytix AI (NASDAQ: RNLX ) had a positive start to Tuesday. In the early part of the European session, the company announced a joint program with the American Diabetes Association to improve kidney health in patients with type 2 diabetes. Then in premarket, BTIG initiated the stock...
UPDATE: Wolfe Research Starts Zillow Group (ZG) at Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan initiates coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) with a Peerperform rating and a price target of $75.00. The analyst comments "After seeing shares decline by ~55% in 2021 following a strong year in 2020, ZG’s shares are struggling to find catalysts without a clear strategic direction on what’s next for the company after the recent decision to wind down its Homes business. The core PA business is likely to see deceleration from a) tougher comps, and b) slowdown in real-estate transaction activity. The core IMT EBITDA margin likely peaked in FY21. Overall, the fundamental outlook is mixed. Having said that, shares are trading at 16x IMT EBITDA, which is a significant discount to LT averages. Shares should find downside support around these levels, but we struggle to catalysts that will improve sentiment near-term."
BTIG Starts Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) at Neutral

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller initiates coverage on Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) with a Neutral rating.The analyst comments "We initiate on ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Ascendiant Capital Starts Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) at Buy

Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo initiates coverage on Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) with a Buy rating and a price target of $16.00. The analyst comments "Ramp in commercialization can be catalyst: Initial revenue for Lucid was reported in its Q3 2021. Its near term plans over the next couple of years is to advance commercialization of its 2 main products (EsoGuard and EsoCheck) as well as gain additional regulatory approvals (expand usage and insurance and government coverage in the U.S. and to expand into international markets). We believe achieving key milestones and ramp in revenues will likely be catalysts for the stock."
