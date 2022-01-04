Ideanomics (IDEX) Announces Investment with InoBat to Collaborate on EV Battery Offerings

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it has submitted a binding offer with exclusivity to acquire the Etanco Group ("Etanco") for €725 million (approximately $818 million(1)). Etanco is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the building construction market throughout Europe, which includes innovative fasteners, connectors, anchors and safety solutions for roofing, cladding, façade, waterproofing and solar applications. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Etanco's net sales and operating income margin were approximately €258 million(2) (approximately $291 million(1)) and 19.7%(2), respectively. The acquisition is expected to close near the end of the first quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to be accretive to the Company's earnings within the first full fiscal year after closing.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO