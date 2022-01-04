ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ideanomics (IDEX) Announces Investment with InoBat to Collaborate on EV Battery Offerings

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company that accelerates the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, today announced their strategic investment in InoBat Auto ('InoBat'), a European-based premium battery technology and manufacturing company. The funding...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Popular NFT Platform OpenSea Is Now Worth Over $13 Billion

OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT trading platforms, announced in a blog post on Tuesday that, after raising $300 million in Series C funding, the company was now valued at $13.3 billion. The company, which was founded in 2017, has grown rapidly over the past year amid an NFT boom. Despite best efforts to keep up with demand, the site is facing growing pains. Users have reported that the platform often crashes and that there is little customer support. Currently, OpenSea operates with a staff of 90. Going forward, the company will have to weigh its commitment to decentralization while also attempting to...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKA) Extends Timeline to Complete Business Combination

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKAU, VCKA, VCKAW), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it has extended the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Palmer
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Univar Announces Collaboration with The Hatchery Chicago

Downers Grove, IL—Univar Solutions has announced a collaboration with the nonprofit food business incubator The Hatchery Chicago, which is now home to Univar’s new Food Solution Center. The Food Solution Center is part of a specialized network of Solution Centers around the globe, which include formulation labs, research...
CHICAGO, IL
mining.com

Deep-sea research campaign aims to tap world’s largest known source of EV battery metals

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), formerly Deep Green Metals, an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, announced Thursday the completion of its latest offshore research campaign, Environmental Expedition 5E, a targeted sampling campaign of both benthic and pelagic fauna with wider investigations to characterize ecosystem function on the abyssal seafloor.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Announces Collaboration with Fielmann and TeamViewer to Support the Enterprise Workforce

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced a collaboration with the Fielmann Group, one of the largest optical groups worldwide and market leader in Central Europe, and TeamViewer, an AR productivity solution platform provider and Vuzix value-added reseller (VAR).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

MoneyGram (MGI) Announces Minority Investment in Coinme

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) today announced that the Company has completed a strategic minority investment in Coinme, a leading cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S. This venture, which gives the Company an approximate 4% ownership stake in Coinme, closes out Coinme's Series A financing round and provides MoneyGram with a direct ownership position in one of the first and fastest growing cryptocurrency companies in the world.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idex#Electric Batteries#Manufacturing Company#Collaborate#Streetinsider Premium#Inobat Auto#European#Ev#R D
thedetroitbureau.com

EV Battery Startup Targets 750+ Mile Range

How high can you go? When the first mass-market battery-electric vehicles debuted a decade ago they barely managed 100 miles per charge. Today, 200 to 300 miles has become the norm, with some manufacturers pushing to 400 miles and above. But a suburban Detroit startup claims it will push well beyond those numbers using an “experimental battery” it has developed.
CARS
Benzinga

Ideanomics' WAVE Expands Sourcewell Partnership On Wireless EV Charging

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) subsidiary WAVE expanded the Sourcewell partnership to lower the upfront costs of wireless EV charging. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering cooperative purchasing with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. WAVE's hands-free charging system extends the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nissan
StreetInsider.com

BiondVax Pharma (BVXV) Announces Proposed ADS Offering, Size not Disclosed

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that it intends to offer its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in an underwritten public offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Announces Binding Offer to Acquire Etanco Group for $818M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it has submitted a binding offer with exclusivity to acquire the Etanco Group ("Etanco") for €725 million (approximately $818 million(1)). Etanco is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the building construction market throughout Europe, which includes innovative fasteners, connectors, anchors and safety solutions for roofing, cladding, façade, waterproofing and solar applications. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Etanco's net sales and operating income margin were approximately €258 million(2) (approximately $291 million(1)) and 19.7%(2), respectively. The acquisition is expected to close near the end of the first quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to be accretive to the Company's earnings within the first full fiscal year after closing.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Amara Raja Batteries Invest in InoBat

On Wednesday, Amara Raja Batteries announced their investment in InoBat Auto. InoBat is a technology developed based in Europe that manufactures premium batteries. This will allow Amara Raja to gain a strong foothold in the electric vehicles' ecosystem of Europe. The region has seen an increased demand for EVs in light of the ongoing climate change awareness programs. The demand has led to the operation of several gigafactories b....
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (SNII) and Rigetti Computing Announce Additional $45M PIPE Investment

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rigetti Computing ("Rigetti"), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. ("Supernova II") (NYSE: SNII), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced $45 million in additional commitments for a private placement of Supernova II common stock in connection with their proposed business combination. The commitments include a new investment from Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP and from an existing PIPE investor.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. Filed by: MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) January 7, 2022. Momentive Global Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) Announces Offering of 4.55M Shares to Eshelman Ventures at $2.20/sh; Appoints Dr. Eshelman as Executive Board Chairman

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease today announced that the company’s Chairman, Fred Eshelman, Pharm.D., through Eshelman Ventures, LLC, agreed to purchase a pre-funded warrant to purchase 4,545,455 shares of the company’s common stock at a price of $2.20 per share, which was the consolidated closing bid price of the company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 31, 2021. The investment strengthens the company’s balance sheet by approximately $10.0 million, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and liquidity ahead of multiple anticipated clinical milestones throughout 2022 for each of the company’s clinical programs. The investment is expected to close on January 5, 2022.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy