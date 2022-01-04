UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Ball Corp (BLL) to Neutral

Chardan Capital Markets analyst Keay Nakae downgraded Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $0.40. THe analyst comments "As a development stage company, accurate valuation is more complex and requires a number of forward assumptions, which at best are inexact. We have used an NPV analysis to establish our 12-month price target of $0.40. Our analysis considers future estimated revenue out to 2033 from commercial sales of its SNA therapeutics. Our model currently assumes a probability of success of 15% each for its SCN9A program for neuropathic pain, hair loss, hair restoration, Huntington's disease, Angelman syndrome, and Friedreich's ataxia candidates, and 5% for all other programs, which we apply as a haircut to their future projected revenue/royalty streams, to capture the remaining clinical and regulatory risk associated with these early stage development programs. We use a WACC of 16% as our discount rate."
