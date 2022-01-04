ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Ball Corp (BLL) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiti analyst Anthony Pettinari downgraded Ball Corp (NYSE: BLL) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $105. The analyst comments "We expect BLL will guide to exceed its 10-15%+ annual EPS growth target (vs. cons. +19% Y/Y) & capex of ~$1.4B. We forecast total company bev can vols +6.7%...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

City Holding Co (CHCO) Raises Quarterly Dividend 3.4% to $0.60; 3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. City Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, or $2.4 annualized. This is a 3.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.58. The dividend will be payable...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Alcon Inc. (ALC) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Cecilia Furlong downgraded Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) from Overweight to Equalweight with a price target of $95.00. The analyst comments "We are downgrading Alcon to Equal-weight from Overweight although we maintain our $95 price target. Alcon's pipeline reinvestment is paying off in each of the company's major markets, and we remain confident in an upper-tier MedTech return profile emerging over time. Management's issuance of an updated long-range plan (LRP) last year supports our confidence in Alcon's ability to re-accelerate the top line post COVID-19 and drive at least 550bps of margin expansion over the 2021-2025 time frame and we maintain our positive bias into recovery and beyond. At current levels, however, we see our positive thesis increasingly reflected in Street estimates and shares and see better relative value elsewhere in our coverage over the next year. Our $95 PT reflects a 22x EV / '23e EBITDA multiple, a four-turn premium to core large cap comps, and supported by Alcon's sound pipeline execution alongside the structural margin opportunity exiting COVID. We do not believe Alcon's narrative has structurally changed, but current valuation appears to reflect a balanced picture of risk/reward."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Downgrades Clover Health (CLOV) to Underperform

Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong downgraded Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Declining Margins Push Citi to Downgrade Texas Instruments (TXN) to Neutral

Citi analyst Christopher Danely downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) to Neutral from Buy on likely declining margins.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades RPM International (RPM) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas upgraded RPM International (NYSE: RPM) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades TFI International (TFII) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Scott Group downgraded TFI International (NYSE: TFII) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

BTIG Downgrades Vocera Communications (VCRA) to Neutral, Following Acquisition

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BTIG analyst David Larsen downgraded Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $280.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Vocera Communications click here....
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Downgrades Vir Biotechnology (VIR) to Underperform

Baird analyst Joel Beatty downgraded Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $36.00. The analyst comments "VIR's stock price has increased ~65% since the first news reports of the Omicron variant in late November, and we believe much of this move is not supported by the fundamentals. While VIR's COVID antibody treatment does appear to retain activity against the Omicron variant, we believe several factors will make it difficult for VIR to capitalize on the Omicron wave that now appears to be accelerating its spread across the U.S."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Northrop Grumman (NOC) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu downgraded Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Baird Downgrades Ryder Systems (R) to Neutral

Baird analyst Benjamin Hartford downgraded Ryder Systems (NYSE: R) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Resumes ADT (ADT) at Buy

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen resumes coverage on ADT (NYSE: ADT) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Krispy Kreme (DNUT) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber downgraded Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $14.00 (from $15.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade shares of DNUT to Sell from Neutral and see 4% downside to our new $14, 12m price target vs 20% average upside across our restaurant coverage. We view rising cost pressures across many key inputs for DNUT's increasingly company-owned model as a key risk for margins, while our consumer survey data suggests the brand may have limited pricing power to offset inflationary headwinds. The company's hub & spoke / product-access expansion strategy should continue to drive sales growth, but we also have limited clarity on the underlying drivers of top-line growth due to the varying productivity levels/margin profiles of points of access within the Fresh/DFD business, ongoing/lapping franchisee acquisitions, the recent launch of the branded Sweet Treats CPG line in the US, and the Insomnia Cookie brand contribution. Rising prices across many of the company's key inputs drive our earnings estimates lower than the Street (FY22E EBITDA $192mn vs Consensus Metrix $213mn) despite our in-line sales estimate, and we reduce our valuation multiple to 13x (from 14x prior) to account for the limited visibility on top-line/margin drivers."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades American Tower (AMT) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick downgraded American Tower (NYSE: AMT) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Downgrades Teleflex (TFX) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Matt O'Brien downgraded Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Chardan Capital Markets Downgrades Exicure (XCUR) to Neutral

Chardan Capital Markets analyst Keay Nakae downgraded Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $0.40. THe analyst comments "As a development stage company, accurate valuation is more complex and requires a number of forward assumptions, which at best are inexact. We have used an NPV analysis to establish our 12-month price target of $0.40. Our analysis considers future estimated revenue out to 2033 from commercial sales of its SNA therapeutics. Our model currently assumes a probability of success of 15% each for its SCN9A program for neuropathic pain, hair loss, hair restoration, Huntington's disease, Angelman syndrome, and Friedreich's ataxia candidates, and 5% for all other programs, which we apply as a haircut to their future projected revenue/royalty streams, to capture the remaining clinical and regulatory risk associated with these early stage development programs. We use a WACC of 16% as our discount rate."
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Upgrades Rocket Cos Inc. (RKT) to Neutral

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey upgraded Rocket Cos Inc. (NYSE: RKT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
