ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Foot Locker (FL) to Underweight

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Matthew R. Boss downgraded Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $42.00...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Downgrades Duke Realty (DRE) to Market Perform

BMO Capital analyst John Kim downgraded Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Drew Ranieri downgraded NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Downgrades Target (TGT) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly downgraded Target (NYSE: TGT) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Downgrades Ford (F) to Underperform (4)

Daiwa Securities analyst Jairam Nathan downgraded Ford (NYSE: F) from Neutral (3) to Underperform (4) with a price target of $19.00. The analyst comments "We downgrade our rating to 4/Underperform from 3/Neutral as we see current valuations not reflecting risks to margins during the transition to EVs from ICE vehicles and a higher interest rate environment. As depicted in chart 5 on page 5, a declining interest rate spread has historically led to multiple contraction. We attribute part of the recent uptick in Ford’s stock to the company’s 12% stake in Rivian and are raising our target to $19 from $16 to reflect the same. Our $19 target assigns equal weights to a $17 P/E-based valuation (9x 2023 EPS estimate of $1.85) and $16/share free cash flow valuation. To this average we add $2 in RIVN stake at 30% discount to current price."
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Underweight#Tam#Fl#Dtc#Sg A
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Krispy Kreme (DNUT) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber downgraded Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $14.00 (from $15.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade shares of DNUT to Sell from Neutral and see 4% downside to our new $14, 12m price target vs 20% average upside across our restaurant coverage. We view rising cost pressures across many key inputs for DNUT's increasingly company-owned model as a key risk for margins, while our consumer survey data suggests the brand may have limited pricing power to offset inflationary headwinds. The company's hub & spoke / product-access expansion strategy should continue to drive sales growth, but we also have limited clarity on the underlying drivers of top-line growth due to the varying productivity levels/margin profiles of points of access within the Fresh/DFD business, ongoing/lapping franchisee acquisitions, the recent launch of the branded Sweet Treats CPG line in the US, and the Insomnia Cookie brand contribution. Rising prices across many of the company's key inputs drive our earnings estimates lower than the Street (FY22E EBITDA $192mn vs Consensus Metrix $213mn) despite our in-line sales estimate, and we reduce our valuation multiple to 13x (from 14x prior) to account for the limited visibility on top-line/margin drivers."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Downgrades Vir Biotechnology (VIR) to Underperform

Baird analyst Joel Beatty downgraded Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $36.00. The analyst comments "VIR's stock price has increased ~65% since the first news reports of the Omicron variant in late November, and we believe much of this move is not supported by the fundamentals. While VIR's COVID antibody treatment does appear to retain activity against the Omicron variant, we believe several factors will make it difficult for VIR to capitalize on the Omicron wave that now appears to be accelerating its spread across the U.S."
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan (JPM) Declares $1 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) declared a quarterly dividend of $1 per share, or $4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 5, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.5 percent. For a...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00. The analyst comments "We view F45 as a highly popular boutique fitness...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts HashiCorp Inc (HCP) at Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy initiates coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Adagio (ADGI) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee downgraded Adagio (NASDAQ: ADGI) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $10.00. The analyst comments "ADGI's lead drug, ADG20 is currently in Phase III for treatment and prevention of CV-19. We moved to HOLD w/ a $10 PT due to uncertainty around next steps and development plan given the antibody does have reduced neutralization against omicron virus (although it does have some activity and at least appears similar to other antibodies on Omicron). The issue is it will take a lot of time to get more answers and we predict the Phase III timeline may be delayed due to shifting into new countries and to avoid Omicron; so the timing is likely to be delayed to H2:22. Possible interim analysis in Q1 could present some risk. We acknowledge significant uncertainty of role the drug will play in a future pandemic. On a positive, the drug is expected to be very good on CV-19 "ex-omicron" and assuming they can run a phase III ex-omicron they should have very good phase III results. Stock was very interesting near cash levels around $5 but has since doubled back up to $10 and uncertainty abounds."
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Foot Locker

Within the last quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Foot Locker has an average price target of $57.71 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $45.00.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Downgrades StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Daniel Federle downgraded StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $22.00 (from $100.00). The analyst comments "We reduce our DCF-based TP to USD22 (from USD100) to incorporate: (i) a higher Ke, (ii) a lower contribution from its credit product, and (iii) a sharp increase in financial expenses. For the same reasons, we reduce our net income estimate by 84% to BRL514mn, 7% margin, for 22E. We downgrade STNE to Neutral as it lacks clear catalysts, earnings momentum is poor, and its short-term P/E of 56x does not bring comfort. However, we believe that the long-term value of this still-strong business is undervalued and lowered estimates leave room for potential positive surprises."
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Citi (C) Stock: $76 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Citi Inc (NYSE: C) have received a $76 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Citi Inc (NYSE: C) have received a $76 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Vivek Juneja reduced the price target on Citi from $80.50 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Downgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) to Neutral

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UBS analyst Jay Sole downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $37.00 (from $68.00). The analyst comments "Rising inflation is the main reason we...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Downgrades Aon Corp (AON) to Underperform

Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden downgraded Aon Corp (NYSE: AON) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Altice-USA (ATUS) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst John Janedis downgraded Altice-USA (NYSE: ATUS) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: William Blair Downgrades Allakos Inc. (ALLK) to Market Perform

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo downgraded Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) from Outperform to Market Perform. The analyst comments "We are downgrading shares of Allakos to Market Perform based on the disappointing results from the Phase III ENIGMA 2 study of lirentelimab in EG/EoD and the Phase II/III KRYPTOS study in EoE. While we believe lirentelimab has shown clear evidence of histologic activity against eosinophils and mast cells, the failure to achieve co-primary endpoints of patient reported symptoms in both studies raises questions about whether these histologic improvements can translate into clinical improvements. Given the demonstrated histologic activity, we continue to believe lirentelimab has potential in indications beyond EGIDs where the role of eosinophils in disease pathology is more well established, but given the uncertainty around lead indications in EG/EoD and EoE, and the longer development timelines for indications in atopic dermatitis, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and asthma, we rate shares Market Perform."
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy