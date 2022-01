Everyone is prey to cognitive biases that skew thinking, but data scientists (and marketers) must prevent them from spoiling their work. Recently, I was reading Rolf Dobell’’s The Art of Thinking Clearly, which made me think about cognitive biases in a way I never had before. I realized how deeply seated some cognitive biases are. In fact, we often don’t even consciously realize when our thinking is being affected by one. For data scientists, these biases can really change the way we work with data and make our day-to-day decisions, and generally not for the better.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO