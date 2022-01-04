Colfax - Thoughts Ahead Of The Spin-Off

Harley-Davidson announced December 13 that it’s spinning its LiveWire electric motorcycle division into a separate company. This will be done by having LiveWire acquired by a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, a new method of financing and going public with later-stage startups; the practice has become popular because it bypasses many of the regulatory hurdles of an IPO, or initial public offering of stock. In this case, the result will be Harley retaining majority ownership of LiveWire, with LiveWire receiving more than half a billion dollars cash to expand its model range and distribution. In short: Harley-Davidson potentially increased its balance sheet by about $1.5 billion; and new emotorcycles should soon be forthcoming from LiveWire, as rapidly growing emotorcycle sales are necessary to justify this enormous investment. Some of these new models were hinted at in the investor document Harley released to explain the deal.

