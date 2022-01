Among the many breakout stars of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is the show’s youngest cast member, Brecken Merrill. On “Yellowstone,” Brecken Merrill plays the young cowboy in training, Tate Dutton. At just 13-years-old, he is the youngest member of the show’s primary cast. He’s been with the show since the very beginning and we have seen the growth and maturation of Tate Dutton and Brecken Merrill through four seasons. Tate is the son of Kayce and Monica Dutton and the only grandchild of cattle rancher John Dutton. Tate spends his days learning the ways of the “Yellowstone” Ranch as he stands to inherit one day. That is still a ways off though and Tate is your normal and happy kid, learning how the world works. “Yellowstone” fans have enjoyed seeing Tate grow throughout each season and that should continue into future seasons as well.

