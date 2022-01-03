Toshiba Canvio Flex 4TB USB-C USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive $89.99

Anker has launched a new multi-device charger featuring four USB-C ports. This charger is capable of providing up to 120W at the same time, provided you can do a bit of math. The way this works is that different ports on the charger have different outputs. One of the ports is capable of sending up to 100W of power by itself if it's the only one in use. Another one can do up to 60W and then the remaining two can do 20W each.

