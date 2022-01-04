ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Resolutions

By Corny O'Connell
wfuv.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Year's resolutions can be hard to maintain. Instead, let's try to think of...

wfuv.org

Comments / 0

Related
wfuv.org

Cavalcade for January 9

"Cavalcade" welcomes Janis Ian for conversation and music at 8:30 p.m. Janis has decided to give a tour and album making one last go-around this year, before taking a step back to let life happen organically. Janis will reflect on a rich career that has brought her the validation so...
MUSIC
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Bridges
Person
Chet Atkins
Person
Mark Knopfler
Person
Rickie Lee Jones
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
Power 96

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
MUSIC
thelascopress.com

Greatest Rock Guitar Solos of All Time

This is the time of year when people like to make lists. Of course, New Year resolutions appear on most peoples’ index cards. Search media sites and you can find plenty of top fives, top 10s, best of 2021, and even 2022 predictions. One of those inventories of music...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions
bestclassicbands.com

Calvin Simon, Rock Hall Member With P-Funk, Dies

Calvin Simon, a member of the funk music collective, Parliament-Funkadelic, whose long list of rotating musician members has been headed by George Clinton, died yesterday (January 6, 2022) at 79. The singer, who performed on such P-Funk songs as 1975’s “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker),” is one of 16 members of the combined bands to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in 1997. Clinton’s official Facebook page wrote a farewell to his longtime bandmate. “Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon. Longtime Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist. Fly on Calvin!”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

David Bowie’s Estate Sells ‘Entire Body of Work’ in Massive Publishing Deal

David Bowie’s estate has reached a deal to sell the music icon’s songwriting catalog to Warner Music Group’s Warner Chappell in one of the largest music publishing deals to date. According to a press release from Warner Chappell, “the agreement comprises songs from the 26 David Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, as well as the posthumous studio album release, Toy. It also includes the two studio albums from Tin Machine alongside tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects.” The company did not divulge financial details, but sources told Variety that the deal, which includes Bowie’s “entire body of...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

John Legend Sells Music Catalog For Undisclosed Amount

Ahead of his Las Vegas residency set to start in April, John Legend has sold his music catalog to DL Music IP LP—an affiliate of BMG and private equity firm, KKR, who each purchased a 50% stake in the catalog. The singer-songwriter has also sold the copyrights to the music as well as his rights to receive royalties from songs he wrote dating back to late 2004 up until early 2021, according to a report from Bloomberg.  The financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, but the deal was reportedly agreed upon in Sept. 2021. As stated in a Uniform...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CMT

Tom T. Hall Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner Reveals

Tom T. Hall, a Country Music Hall of Famer and beloved member of the songwriting community, wrote "Harper Valley PTA" and more. Wednesday The Williamson County, Tennessee Medical Examiner’s report revealed Hall committed suicide. The report, conducted by Samuel Smith M.D., says that Hall “had sustained an apparent self-inflicted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
963kklz.com

Nancy Wilson Sells Her Heart Catalog Rights

Nancy Wilson has sold her Heart catalog rights becoming the latest musician to strike a deal on this money-making trend. Wilson’s catalog deal is with Round Hill Music, which did not disclose the cost of the acquisition. In a press release, Round Hill Music noted, “The catalog has significant...
MUSIC
edm.com

Lollapalooza Co-Founder Ted Gardner Dead at 74

Ted Gardner, who co-founded Chicago's iconic Lollapalooza festival alongside Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, has died at the age of 74. He passed away on December 28th, 2021 after battling an unspecified illness, Pollstar reports. Prior to launching Lollapalooza, Gardner was the full-time manager of Jane's Addiction starting in...
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
Variety

The Inside Story of David Bowie’s Long-Lost ‘Toy’ Album

Around the turn of the millennium, David Bowie made one of the more unexpected moves in a career filled with them: He began revisiting some of the very earliest songs from his professional career, most of which he’d released in his teens or early 20s and that most fans would only be dimly aware of, if at all. In fact, a rocked-up version of his fourth single, “Can’t Help Thinking About Me,” originally released in 1966, became a highlight of his live sets from 1999 and 2000. He later took his tour-tight band into the studio and bashed down more than...
THEATER & DANCE
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Soul and Jazz man supreme, James Mtume

(January 9, 2022) When it comes to talent and influence in multiple genres, they didn’t get much bigger than James Mtume. As musician, producer and songwriter, he was responsible for all-time classics in both soul and jazz. Today we say a sad goodbye to Mtume, who has died at age 76.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 12 most infamous gigs of all time, from Oasis at Knebworth to the Rolling Stones at Altamont

After the horror show that was 2020, last year was another tough one for fans of live music. Sure, there was a handful of notably great concerts that did manage to dodge and weave between all the various pandemic restrictions, including momentous sets here in Los Angeles from the likes of The Rolling Stones and BTS. But we’re still some distance from being able to attend gigs in anything like normal conditions.During this lull in our regularly scheduled programming, it’s no surprise that our thoughts have been turning back in time, as we seek to remind ourselves of the good,...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Calvin Simon, Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder, Dies at 79

Calvin Simon, who was a founding member of Parliament-Funkadelic and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, has died. He was 79. “We lost another Original member of Parliament/Funkadelic,” Bootsy Collins wrote on Instagram on Friday, confirming Simon’s death. “A friend, bandmate & a cool classic guy, Mr. Calvin Simon was a former member of Parliament/Funkadelic. He’s in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducted in 1997 with fifteen members of P-Funk! R.I.P Bootsy baby!!!” “Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon,” a post on George Clinton‘s Facebook page said. “Longtime Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist. Fly on Calvin!” Simon’s cause of death has...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy