James Corden announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post shared Thursday, the Late Late Show host revealed his breakthrough diagnosis. “I just tested positive for covid 19,” Corden wrote. “I’m fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine.” He also announced that CBS’ The Late Late Show “will be off the air for the next few days.” Corden’s positive test follows fellow late-night hosts also revealing their breakthrough diagnoses. Late Night host Seth Meyers announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine thanks to his vaccines...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO