Bulls' DeRozan currently first among Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voting: It looks like DeMar DeRozan will be an All-Star game starter. In the first All-Star fan voting returns on Thursday, DeRozan was first among Eastern Conference guards by a wide margin over James Harden with almost 1.5 million votes. Harden was just below 900,000. Trae Young trailed Harden by about 30,000 votes with Zach LaVine fourth. If the margin for DeRozan holds, it will be his second All-Star game start. He was a starter in 2018 after being selected as an All-Star reserve three previous times. The voting continues through Jan. 22 for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland to celebrate the NBA's 75th anniversary.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO