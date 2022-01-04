ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short-term rates end stable on BNM's operations

By Bernama
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Jan 4): Short-term interbank rates closed stable on Tuesday (Jan 4) on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial...

Related
E-money transactions in Nov 2021 highest in five years

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): Malaysia saw 233.6 million electronic money (e-money) transactions worth RM5 million in November last year, according to data provided by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM). This is the highest monthly figure since 2016. Cumulatively, 1.87 billion e-money transactions were recorded from January to November last year, amounting...
Maybank, MIDF downgrade TNB on higher regulatory risk concerns

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 5): Maybank Investment Bank Bhd and MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd have downgraded their Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) share recommendations and target prices (TP) over higher regulatory risk concerns. This came about after TNB said the government has decided to go on with current parameters of the...
European Stocks Slump; Fed Minutes Point to Early Rate Hikes

Investing.com - European stock markets traded sharply lower Thursday, extending the global selloff after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting pointed to early interest rate hikes amid inflation concerns. At 3:40 AM ET (0840 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 1.5% lower, the CAC 40 in France dropped...
RAM Ratings reaffirms AAA(s)/Stable rating for Sarawak govt funding conduit’s sukuk

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): RAM Ratings has reaffirmed the AAA(s)/Stable rating of Aquasar Capital Sdn Bhd’s RM1.5 billion Sukuk Murabahah Programme (2014/2029). Aquasar Capital acts as the Sarawak government’s funding conduit for the sukuk programme to fund the development of the Kuching Centralised Sewerage System. RAM Ratings said...
Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
Australian shares rebound as financials gain, James Hardie sinks

(Jan 7): Australian shares rebounded on Friday from a tech-led selloff in the previous session, as banking gains led the climb, while fibre cement maker James Hardie's shares dropped after it ousted CEO Jack Truong for breaching code of conduct. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.5% at 7,468.3 by...
Japan warns of need for currency stability as yen falls persist

TOKYO (Jan 7): Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki stressed on Friday (Jan 7) the need for currency stability and said he was watching market moves "carefully" in the wake of the yen's recent declines against the dollar. Domestic media and some market participants have warned of the potential demerits of...
China urges banks to boost property lending on default fears

(Jan 7): China called on banks to boost real estate lending in the first quarter and eased a key debt restriction for developers, a sign that authorities are becoming increasingly concerned about the industry’s liquidity crisis. In previously unreported window guidance issued last month, regulators told banks to step...
FGV issues first tranche of RM500m sukuk programme

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): FGV Holdings Bhd said it has issued the first tranche of its RM500 million sukuk murabahah programme. It was issued on Dec 31 last year, the palm oil giant said in a bourse filing, without specifying the value of the tranche. FGV said the proceeds raised...
Chip Execs Say There’s No Short-Term Fix for Supply Shortage

(Bloomberg) -- For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there’s no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp., which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of dollars more...
Rupiah, South Korean won weaken as Fed rate view supports US dollar

BENGALURU (Jan 5): The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won led losses among Asian currencies on Wednesday as the prospect of US policy tightening supported the US dollar, while losses in tech firms pulled down the South Korean benchmark index by more than 1%. The South Korean KOSPI hit...
MSCI upgrades Wilmar to 'A' for ESG performance in 2021 assessment

SINGAPORE (Jan 4): Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has upgraded Wilmar International to an “A” rating from a “BBB” for the latter’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The upgrade was made during MSCI’s assessment in 2021, for long-term resilience to ESG risks by companies....
March Soybeans May Be Getting Overdone in the Short Term

The direction of March soybeans will no doubt be tied closely to Sunday's mostly hot and dry weather forecast for both southern Brazil and Argentina, as drought is a major concern with La Nina strengthening. However, funds and small speculators have no doubt added to growing net-long positions, making that market vulnerable to profit-taking. While the expanding and continuing drought conditions can certainly change the global soy balance sheet in a bullish way, the fact remains that both U.S. soybean sales and inspections remain well below those of a year ago, by 21% to 24%, and, also well under the current USDA export projection. Watch for the $13.60 to $13.70 area on the March to provide plenty of solid resistance on a move higher early this week. Of course, all bets are off should the hot and dry pattern extend into mid-January or beyond; but a better chance of late week showers is predicted.
The long-term effects short-term loans can cause

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holidays have left a lot of people strapped for cash and looking for ways to make a quick buck. A quick fix that some use to fix their money problems are short-term loans. While it can remedy the situation, it can also create a headache...
